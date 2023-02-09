Where to get Mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy

Mandrakes are a type of magical plant in Hogwarts Legacy, and you'll need to find them for two extra-curricular herbology assignments. They're also pretty handy in combat as they can be used to stun enemies, giving you a chance to get off those extra spell combos.

There are a few ways to get your hands on some Mandrakes, and one option is to find them out in the wild in the Forbidden Forest. However, this is far from the easiest option, so you'd be better off going with one of the methods below. If you're ready to learn more about this magical plant, here's how to grow, buy, or find Hogwarts Legacy Mandrakes.

Where to buy Mandrakes

You can buy Mandrakes at the Dogweed and Deathcap shop in Hogsmeade. This store is a little difficult to locate as it's out of the way to the very north of the town. Once here, you can speak to Beatrice Green and buy Mandrakes for 500 galleon a pop.

You'll likely also find other vendors dotted around that sell Mandrakes, but these might have limited stock and aren't guaranteed to sell them.

Hogwarts Legacy Mandrakes: How to grow them

Image 1 of 2 Buy the seeds from Dogweed and Deathcaps in Hogsmeade. (Image credit: Portkey Games) Grow the seeds at a potting table. (Image credit: Portkey Games)

A far cheaper option is to grow your own Mandrakes. Once you've got access to the potting table in the herbology classroom, you can use Mandrake seeds to do just that if you buy them also from the Dogweed and Deathcap. You'll gain access to more pots as you progress through the story and unlock the Room of Requirement (opens in new tab), but one small pot is enough to start off with if you want to grow your own early on.

Where to find Mandrakes

Image 1 of 2 Mandrake location in the Forbidden Forest. (Image credit: Portkey Games) The Mandrakes are found near a corpse. (Image credit: Portkey Games)

You can find Mandrakes growing in the wild in the Forbidden Forest. They aren't particularly common though, so you might need to hunt around a bit before you can find any. You'll find three next to a corpse found behind a house in the location shown in the screenshot above.

The good news is that they seem to grow back after a time, so once you find a good location to pick them, you can check back later to get more.