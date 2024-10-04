Anime fans rejoice! World's first holo fan allows you to rep your best girls in style

RGB lighting already offers a stylish option for a variety of hardware, with many RGB cooling fans boasting a glowing review from us. However, Dynatron recently upped the ante on this particular hardware fashion show, unveiling the world's first holographic cooling fan at Computex 2024.

The Coolify Holo Fan is kitted out with 11 transparent blades for a clearer holographic image, and rubber pads around the screws to minimise noise. Regrettably, we missed seeing it in person at the show, but according to Quasar Zone, it's not quite as swish as some of those impressive promo images would have you believe.

For a start, the holographic display is nowhere near as crisp as the product page's mockups. Your source images, no matter how high resolution, are always going to look a little chunky on the holo fan as it's only 390 × 49 DPI. To be fair, for a fan that's only 120 x 120 x 25 mm in dimension, there's not that much space to work with.

Then there's the whole process of actually getting your faves to display on the holo fan, which requires uploading them over Wi-Fi via the Coolify app. It's a fairly straightforward process for still images, but uploading GIFs doesn't appear to be fully supported yet. Drat—no dancing Miku Hatsune display for me then.

And lastly, Quasar Zone's own benchmarking tests suggest the Coolify Holo Fan is a little style over substance when it comes to actually keeping your rig cool. For me though, style is part of the substance I search for when it comes to buying new hardware, and I've definitely got my eye on Coolify now.