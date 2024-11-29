Come on Barbie, let's go party—here are my top pretty in pink PC gaming Black Friday deals

Black Friday is often the time of year when many people reevaluate their rigs or finally commit to picking up that hardware they've had their eye on for months. However, I'll be the first to admit that even the best-laid financial plans can be catastrophically derailed as soon as one's eyes clap upon a cute bit of kit.



Yes, I still need that very necessary PC tower upgrade, but have you seen these keycaps? They're shaped like kitty ears! Well, there goes a not-insignificant chunk of change…

I'm a sucker for pretty colourways too, though truthfully even I'm not that enthused by pink. But though I'm more of a lilac-liker at heart, I'm not going to deny that pink remains an extremely popular hardware colourway. To get into the appropriate frame of mind, I would encourage you to join me in listening to this on loop as we delve into my top pink hardware picks this Black Friday.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 USB Wired Gaming Headset | Quartz | 40 mm drivers | 7.1 Surround Sound | RGB lighting | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $30)

They say everybody wants to be a cat. If you're ready to dedicate yourself wholly to the gamer cat life, the in-built kitty ears of this gaming headset will serve as an eye-catching statement of your commitment. You still have to bring your own cat puns though.

It'd be remiss of me not to commence this list with a nod to the current reigning pink kit champion, Razer. Their kitty eared headsets deliver a striking streamer silhouette in addition to excellent audio performance.

Razer Kitty Ears V2

Razer Kitty Ears V2 | Quartz | Clip-on, adjustable | 26 g Lightweight Premium Silicone | $19.99 at Razer

For anyone not quite ready to put money down on such a serious statement piece as Razer's Kraken Kitty V2 USB Wired Gaming Headset, these clip-on ears are a purr-fect compromise. Clip these ears onto your Razer Kraken headset for instant feline vibes.

Razer's sold separately kitty ear clip-ons are a great choice for those already quite content with their most recent gaming headset purchase or otherwise not yet ready to fully commit to the gamer cat life. And if the cat life will never be for you, what about some bunny or bear ears instead?

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro Wired Headset | Quartz | 50mm Drivers | 7.1 Surround Sound | RGB lighting | Interchangeable ears | $199.99 $142.64 at Amazon (save $57.35)

They say everybody wants to be a cat—but what about those days when you'd rather be a bunny or a bear? The interchangeable, snap-on ears of this Pro headset mean you're free to choose which critter to rep any day of the week.

One day, Razer may well represent the whole forest with their ear-shaped headset attachments. If they do, I personally hope they return to the larger, statement designs of the original Kraken Kitty V2 release—these clip-on Pro designs are too diminutive and, dare I say, too close to the postcode of 'understated' for my liking.

Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed

Logitech G PRO X TKL Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Keyboard | Tenkeyless | Up to 50-hour battery life | Up to 10-meter wireless range | $199.99 $149.99 at Logitech G (save $50)

Boasting a Tenkeyless layout and a hot pink colourway, Logitech G presents a striking, compact keyboard. Built with pro play in mind, this gaming keyboard prioritises responsiveness with Lightspeed wireless connectivity.

If you're gonna pick up pink hardware, you might as well go all the way. Logitech G doesn't just deliver on stylish gaming peripherals, but also on eye-grabbing shades of pink. Better yet, the dual-shot PBT keycaps mean that vibrant colour won't be going anywhere—even throughout heavy use.



The hot pink hue of the Lightspeed wireless gaming keyboard is far more intense than anything offered by Logitech G's competitors—but don't worry, they also offer a matching headset in the same shade (though sans any animal ears, I'm afraid).



You can complete the set with the matchy-matchy Pro 2 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse and this massive G840 XL mouse mat too, though neither enjoy quite as steep a discount.

Pixio PX248 Wave Blue

Pixio PX248 Wave Blue 24-inch FHD Gaming Monitor | Pink | 200 Hz | 1080p | IPS panel | $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon (save $30)

With relatively modest dimensions and image resolution, this isn't best suited as a main monitor. But for its responsiveness and exceptionally reasonable price, this Pixio gaming monitor presents a golden opportunity to upgrade to a two-monitor setup.

Don't be fooled by the questionable anime ladies this brand uses to sell their hardware. While this rather small Pixio gaming monitor definitely won't win any prizes for pixel density, it is pink—and not only that but perhaps the most shockingly tasteful, almost subtle shade of pink I've seen so far in my Black Friday deals digging adventures.



This monitor with the same specs and the same price also comes in purple. Now, let me tell you, I am sorely tempted to add this to my own steadily growing hoard of lilac loot.

WD_Black 6 TB External HDD

WD_Black 6 TB External HDD | Pink | USB | $199.99 $159.99 at Amazon (save $40)

As this is only a standard HDD, it obviously can't compete with modern SSD speeds. However, 6TB of storage for files you don't need lightning-fast access to, or games you'd simply like to keep close by rather than redownload, for that price is nothing to sneeze at.

Finally, we've come to the deal that initially kickstarted this hot pink hardware hootenanny. While modern SSD speeds kind of eat ye olde HDDs' lunch, I don't see any reason why this external drive wouldn't fit right in as a backup drive. With 6 TB to play with, that's oodles of pictures, stream archives, and more you can easily store away.

The shiny pink shell is also not only visually appealing but a helpful feature in its own right too—after all, it's hard to lose physical media when it's a metallic shade of fuchsia that refuses to be ignored.