These kitty keycaps are making me rethink my entire gaming setup, so here are my favourite Black Friday deals on gaming peripherals—the cute, the clacky and the cat-themed

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a gamer in possession of a bit of spending money, must be in want of cat-themed peripherals…. No? Just me? Well, at any rate Black Friday has definitely given me more than a few things to add to my 'make it cute' vision board.

Now, to be clear, I'm personally not the biggest fan of the particular shade of pink made popular by plenty of Razer's peripherals, but I appreciate having the option. On that note, if you do love the 'quartz' colourway, you can pick up the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 gaming headset for $70 at Amazon.

Personally, I think the traditional black colourway for hardware still has its place, but I also love tech that makes me do a double take. So, I've put together a small handful of Black Friday gaming peripheral deals—keyboards, mice, and more—that you'll want to get your mitts on.

The cute

Akko Cat Theme Cute Wireless Mouse and Mousepad | 2.4 GHz with a USB Receiver | $26.98 $24.99 at Amazon (save $3.99) Prick up your ears because this cat-themed bundle is not only cute but colour co-ordinated. While orange moggies are agents of chaos and not everyone's cup of tea, this brightly coloured pad and mouse is sure to brighten up your desk.

Feeling lucky? Alright, riddle me this: When is a gaming mouse not a gaming mouse? Simple—when it is a cat. Specifically, this Akko wireless fortune cat gaming mouse that's $17 from Amazon. The above bundle features a slightly different cat-mouse design, though one you can appreciate even when covered up by your palm.



Whichever cat-mouse you scoop up, they're both cheap, cheerful and, most importantly, cute. So, like real life kitties, they're unlikely to want to put the work in but they'll look adorable doing it nonetheless. If you're after a hardier mouse, I recommend you take a look at our favourite wireless workhorses right here.

The clacky

Logitech G715 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and palm rest | Choice of GX keyswitches | RGB lighting

$199.99 $129.99 at Logitech G (save $70)

Who doesn't love a bundle? Alongside a choice between three types of keyswitches—'clicky,' 'linear' or 'tactile'—this mechanical keyboard also comes with a comfy, bubbly-shaped palm wrest too. Simple and clean.



Price check: Newegg $149.99, Amazon $129.99

In recent years, Logitech have come in clutch with an array of stylish colourways for their peripherals. While I've been making googly eyes at the G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset in lilac for so long it's getting a bit uncomfortable now, I realise some gamers may want their setup to have an even 'cleaner' look.

Enter the 'dreamy vibes' of the Aurora Collection. Alongside swish headsets and mice, the out-of-the-box white plastic plus the lowkey RGB lighting of the G715 gaming keyboard creates a stylish oasis even among the messiest of desks. You've got your choice of GX keyswitches too, with 'clicky,' 'linear,' and 'tactile' listed.

There are a wealth of more visual customisation options too, but they cost extra. In part because of this, Katie quite rightly said in her review of the Logitech G715 gaming keyboard that it "asks a little too much" at its original price point— but maybe $130 with a cute cloud palm wrest thrown in is a little more reasonable for some.

The cat-themed

SoulCat Meow PBT Keycap Set | 143 keycaps| Cherry MX switch compatible | special semi-low Meow profile | $59.99 $50 at Drop (save $9.99)

Who could say no to this keycap set's unique, cat-eared look? Rather than feeling unpleasantly pointy, the semi-low Meow profile instead almost cradles your finger tips. Together with the rounded font and cat face and cat paw design flourishes, this keycap set is, dare we say, purr-fect.

This is the Black Friday deal that you've been waiting for: cat-themed keycaps (say that three times, fast). Rather than be satisfied with just feline-themed design flourishes, this keycap set boasts a uniquely shaped semi-low profile that definitely ticks the box for 'worth a double take.'

Made from dye-sublimated Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), those striking kitty-themed designs aren't going anywhere fast either. This choice of material makes for a slightly rougher feel, but a hardier keycap overall that's going to still look eye-catching throughout heavy-use.



Featuring 143 keycaps that are Cherry MX switch compatible, this set has most keyboard layouts covered. Still, it's thoroughly tempting for 50 bucks, though be warned that this set won't ship until January 7, 2025. If you've not yet tried your hand at prying key from board, that gives you plenty of time to read up with our handy guide.