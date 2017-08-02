Get a refurbished Logitech G602 wireless gaming mouse for $25

Has your gaming mouse gone belly up? If so, and if you're willing to the refurbished route, you can pick up a Logitech G602 from Newegg for just $25.

You have some time to mull it over, as the mouse is on sale until Saturday. We're pretty fond of the 2,500 Delta Zero sensor this rodent uses. It also has 11 programmable buttons that are rated for 20 million clicks and a scroll wheel.

Logitech lets you adjust the dip down to 250. You can also record up to five dpi settings and then toggle through them with a single button press.

Battery life depends on the mode you select. In performance mode, the rated battery life is up to 250 hours before needing to swap out two AA batteries, while endurance mode extends things out up to 1,440 hours. Wireless range is rated at 9.8 feet.

You can grab the Logitech G602 on sale here. Buying it new isn't all that more (around $40), though if you tack on a 1-year recertified protection plan for $5, you're still ahead of the game.

