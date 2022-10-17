Where to find Padisarah flowers in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact Padisarah is one of the regional specialities that's unique to Sumeru. Although it wasn't really used for much before, you'll need it if you're looking to ascend the new Hydro character, Nilou (opens in new tab). These special flowers are a little harder to procure than the Kalpalata Lotus (opens in new tab) and the Rukkhashava Mushrooms (opens in new tab) you had to gather for Collei (opens in new tab) and Dori . (opens in new tab) If anything, they're more like those troublesome scarabs (opens in new tab) you have to scour the desert for in order to ascend Candace (opens in new tab).

Here, I'll explain the best places to find Padisarah flowers in Sumeru, as well as what world quests you'll have to complete in order to unlock the village of Vanarana so you can actually get to most of them.

Genshin Impact Padisarah locations: How to get them

Image 1 of 2 There are lots of Padisarah flowers in Vanarana (Image credit: miHoYo official interactive map ) You can enter the real Vanarana by playing the Vintage Lyre by this statue (Image credit: miHoYo )

The best places to get Padisarah flowers in Genshin Impact are Vanarana, the Palace of Alcazazaray, and Pardis Dhyai. The only difficulty is that to get the Padisarahs in Vanarana, you have to transition into the Real World. You do this by playing your Vintage Lyre at the stone in the village, once you unlock the Rhythm of the Great Dream in the World of the Aranara quest. You basically get to this by following Rana's Woodland Encounter quest when you meet her on the road to Sumeru City.