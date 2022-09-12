How to get Kalpalata Lotus in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact Kalpalata Lotus is a bit of a strange flower. Instead of the other Sumeru specialities (opens in new tab), this lotus prefers to grow on cliffs, and you'll find it hanging from sheer rock faces all across the new jungle region. Why would you bother to make the climb? Well, this flower is one of the ascension materials for the new four-star Electro character, Dori (opens in new tab).

Considering the merchant's taste in rarities, perhaps it's appropriate that her ascension material is somewhat annoying to gather. After all, there aren't that many of them, and some can be a bit tricky to get to. In this Genshin Impact Kalpalata Lotus guide, I'll explain the best way to farm the flower so you can ascend Dori to her highest level and properly use her in your party.

Genshin Impact Kalpalata Lotus: Where to farm

There are quite a few Kalpalata Lotus near Vanarana (Image credit: miHoYo official Genshin Impact map)

Unlike the Nilotpala Lotus (opens in new tab) that you need to ascend Tighnari (opens in new tab), the Kalpalata Lotus is actually found on cliffs rather than in water. This Sumeru speciality is spread all across the region, but the best place to find it is to the west of Sumeru City and near Vanarana, though you can also find some in Avidya Forest, the Apam Woods, and in the ravine south of Vimara Village. This one really is scattered all around. You can find every exact location on the official Genshin Impact map (opens in new tab), but just generally checking cliffs near water sources should net you a few.