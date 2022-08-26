Everything we know about Candace in Genshin Impact

Want to find out more about Genshin Impact's Candace? This upcoming four-star Hydro hero is one of the new Sumeru characters set to arrive in version 3.1. This polearm-user is known as the Guardian of Aaru Village and she will do everything she can to protect the residents under her care.

With the 3.0 update well underway, we've been busy exploring the new region of Sumeru, the home of the Dendro Archon. If you've managed to successfully wish for one of the new Dendro characters—either Tighnari or Collei—then you'll be learning all about the synergies of the new element. And as luck would have it, Candace's Hydro element should work well with any new team you're building around them.

If you're ready to find out more, here's what we know about Genshin Impact Candace, including her abilities and the Ascension materials you'll need to level her up.

When you can expect to wish for Candace

Candace is expected to arrive during the 3.1 update alongside two other Sumeru characters, Nilou (opens in new tab) and Cyno (opens in new tab). As a four-star hero, she's likely to be part of the banner line-up during the first phase which should arrive around October 4.

Abilities

Candace's abilities

Here are Candace's abilities, passives, and constellations—thanks to Honey Hunter , as always. Just be aware that these may see slight changes before Candace's launch.

Normal Attack: Gleaming Spear - Guardian Stance Normal Performs up to four consecutive spear strikes. Charged Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Plunging Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill Sacred Rite: Heron's Sanctum Candace's fighting style is capable of warding off an entire tide of foes. Tap Rushes forward with her shield, dealing Hydro damage. Hold Raises her shield to block incoming attacks from nearby opponents, forming a barrier that absorbs damage based on her max HP and absorbs Hydro damage 250% more effectively. This barrier lasts until the Elemental Skill is unleashed. After holding for a certain period of time, Candace will finish charging and when the skill button is released, the skill duration expires, or when the barrier is broken, she will perform a leaping strike that deals Hydro damage to opponents in front of her.

Elemental Burst Sacred Rite: Wagtail's Tide Raising her weapon high, Candace calls upon a divine blessing that deals AoE Hydro damage, based on her max HP and confers the Prayer of the Crimson Crown on all your party members. Prayer of the Crimson Crown Characters deal increased Elemental damage with their normal attacks. Whenever a character takes the field, they will unleash a rippling wave of water that deals Hydro damage to nearby opponents. There is a limited number of waves that can be triggered in the duration of this skill. Active sword, claymore, and polearm-wielding characters under this effect will obtain a Hydro Infusion.

Passives To Dawn's First Light Decreases climbing stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with passive talents that provide the same effect. Featherflow Guard If Candace is hit by an attack in the Hold duration of Sacred Rite: Heron's Sanctum, that skill will finish charging instantly. Sand Arch Characters affected by the Prayer of the Crimson Crown caused by Sacred Rite: Wagtail's Tide will deal 0.5% increased damage to opponents for every 1,000 points of Candace's max HP when they deal Elemental damage with their Normal Attacks.

Constellations Returning Heir of the Scarlet Sands The duration of Prayer of the Crimson Crown effect is increased by three seconds. Moon-Piercing Brilliance When Sacred Rite: Heron's Guard hits opponents, Candace's max HP will be increased by 20% for 15 seconds. Hunter's Supplication Increases the level of Sacred Rite: Wagtail's Tide by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Sentinel Oath Shortens the Hold cooldown of Sacred Rite: Heron's Guard to be the same as the Tapping cooldown. Golden Eye Increases the level of Sacred Rite: Heron's Guard by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. The Overflow When characters (excluding Candace) affected by the Prayer of the Crimson Crown deal Elemental damage to opponents using Normal Attacks, it will unleash the wave attack from Sacred Rite: Wagtail's Tide. This effect can trigger once very 2.3 seconds and triggering this effect will not consume the base Wave instances granted by Prayer of the Crimson Crown.

Ascension materials

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Candace's Ascension materials

You need to collect materials to level up Candace's stats and talents. These are:

Character

Varunada Lazurite is dropped by Oceanids and Hydro Hypostases while the Light Guiding Tetrahedron is rewarded when defeating the Semi-Perpetual Control Matrices enemies. The other items you need are:

Redcrest

Faded Red Satin/Trimmed Red Silk/Rich Red Brocade

Redcrest is a flowering fruit found growing in the desert regions of Sumeru, while the red cloth items are drops from the Eremite enemies, also found in the deserts of the new Dendro region.

Talents

Admonition scrolls

Faded Red Satin/Trimmed Red Silk/Rich Red Brocade

Tears of the Calamitous God

Crown of Insight

Admonition scrolls are rewarded for completing the Steeple of Ignorance domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays while, as mentioned above, the red cloths are drops from the Eremite enemies