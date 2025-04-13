Marvel Rivals sneakily implements 'butt patch' that cakes up every male character in the game

The Marvel Rivals devs must know their audience because the latest patch features an asset update that has fans cheering—for cake.

When season 2 of Marvel Rivals kicked off last week, players noticed some of the game's character assets looked a little more fleshed out, specifically the male characters' butts. While it might not outshine Emma Frost's famous thighs, the "butt patch" has finally delivered on fans' demands for cheek equality for the male characters.

As you might expect, the devs didn't mention "improved butt quality" in the patch notes, but fans like user Weak-Bodybuilder-419 on the Rivals subreddit have posted plenty of before-and-after photos to highlight the update.

The response is overwhelmingly positive, with some players who joked about the male characters' butts surprised to find the devs listening, like user aklimilka commenting: "I said they need to tweak everyone's ass, the ones that are too big look like they got bad bbl jobs and the rest look way too flat. I really didn't expect it to be taken seriously but here we are."

Other players are getting a laugh out of the fact that the devs clearly put a lot of time and attention into caking up the male characters, like one fan, sickfalco, who commented, "What gets me is it’s so subtle. Like a dude was really messing with these cheek sizes, trying to get it fucking perfect. What a fine craftsman."

Not all fans were satisfied by this marginal cheek enhancement, though.

In fact, some seemed downright concerned about source material and anatomical accuracy, calling for even more of a booty lift: "These characters have cake in the comics. So I wonder if it's just a censure thing or something," said user ProblematicBoyfriend. "Because the lack of dumpies and lumpies has nothing to do with the source material."

Reddit user jemidiah, an apparent subject matter expert, also commented, "As a connoisseur of men's butts, particularly the muscular kind, I agree, these are still on the small side for these body types. But some of the 'before' pics are just sad, so it's an improvement."

At least none of the male characters appear to have been left out of the "butt patch." Now fans are looking ahead to the summer update for Marvel Rivals, where they'll be clamoring for some spicy summer season character skins (and, maybe even bigger wagons).