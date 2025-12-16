People of Note's blend of turn-based combat and musical theatre is the exact kind of weird concoction my sicko brain has been yearning for

People of Note | Under the Lights Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I need to figure out if Iridium Studios has been sending agents to scout me out for the last several months, because People of Note is a game that feels like it was designed specifically for me. Videogame musical? Hell yeah—I dug Stray Gods' blend of musical theatre and visual novel—and a turn-based RPG to boot? The little Final Fantasy sicko who's been living in my brain for the last 20 years is hootin' and hollerin' right now.

The game first made an appearance during our very own PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct, and last week's Day of the Devs gave us an extended look at one of the songs that'll be in the game, Under the Lights. It feels a little K-Pop Demon Hunters in tone, and I'm definitely interested to see what other tracks People of Note has tucked under its belt.

That's partly because Jason Charles Miller—a name you'll most certainly recognise if you're as Final Fantasy 14-brained as I am, vocalist behind tracks like To The Edge and Close in the Distance—is the co-writer behind nine of the songs in People of Note. I have to admit that has me a little jazzed. With game director Jason Wishnov promising the discography will journey through the likes of "rock, EDM, and so many more," I am all the way down for an eclectic musical theatre adventure.

My biggest disappointment with the trailer is that we don't get to see too much gameplay, but there are pockets of turn-based combat shown off during the trailer. It looks like there's a little rhythm aspect in it, with hittable notes appearing mid-attack, something I assume offers a lil' extra bonus damage if done right. It's got that Paper Mario vibe to it—one of the few instances where shoving rhythm in as a secondary mechanic doesn't give me the ick—so I'm ready to see even more.

There's no release date for People of Note yet, but it should be out some time next year and you can wishlist it on Steam now.