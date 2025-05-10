Finally, this Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 camping mod means I'll never have to scour Bohemia for a place to sleep again

Much as I love Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, one thing I didn't like, at least in the early game, was bed hunting. Sleeping is the main way you save and regenerate health in Warhorse Studios' marvellous medieval RPG, but in the game's first area beds are rarer than groschen and good steel. Rocking up to a campsite to discover a bunch of heavily armed bandits slumbering away was always a deflating experience, as was spending what few coins I'd earned on a bed in an inn just to save the game.

Hence, it was with no small amount of relief that I discovered the existence of the KCD2 camping mod, which furnishes Henry with the ability to set up his own campsite anywhere in Bohemia. Created by modder djb and released just a few days ago, the mod "enhances the roleplaying experience in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, allowing players to set up their own authentic personal campsites anywhere in the world."

The camping mod basically lets you carry your own camping equipment around with you, then deploy it at will on any suitable terrain. A basic camp includes a campfire, a tent, and a bed which, according to djb "conforms with the base game's cooking and sleeping systems."

To be clear, the mod doesn't whisk you away to a separate camping area Baldur's Gate 3 style. It actually places your camp within the game world, dynamically aligning your tent, campfire etc with the underlying terrain. According to djb, getting this to work involved writing 1,500 lines of code. "This turned out to be an extensive exercise in creative problem solving to get the game system to allow for dynamically placing interactive smart objects like fires and beds", djb writes, adding that "It does not like this black magic, and there will probably be bugs."

Nonetheless, the mod will allow you to place a camp pretty much anywhere, and djb deliberately avoided placing any restrictions on the system for maximum flexibility. "You can put your camp down in a corner of town, in someone's house, on the edge of a cliff, wherever you choose. It's up to you to use the mod how you want, realistically or otherwise."

There are three tiers of camping equipment that Henry can deploy. The basic setup I've already mentioned, but there is also "standard" camping equipment and "premium" gear. Djb doesn't specify what the difference is. But they do mention players can also acquire a unique tent, should they be in possession of a rare, unnamed item.

Djb notes the mod is designed for immersion purposes rather than players looking for "more stat boosts", though presumably sleeping in a deployed camp bed will at least heal you like it does in the base game. Certainly, djb says the mod will be particularly useful for players who like to venture out into the woods for a spot of poaching, stating. "Time to play poacher peasant Henry simulator 9000."