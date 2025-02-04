How to make money in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Trying to make money in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is one of the early challenges you'll have to contend with as a poor, 15th century adventurer. After being freed from the stocks in Troskowitz post-prologue, Henry finds himself with not even the clothes that were once on his back. You'll have to quickly work out how to feed and arm Henry and earn some Groschen so you can continue your quest to meet Von Bergow.

Being a medieval RPG that prides itself on realism, KCD2 actually offers lots of ways to earn money: Hunting, blacksmithing, brewing potions, fighting bandits, seeking treasure, and even just completing sidequests, though these can be a little inconsistent in terms of rewards. Here I'll run through the best ways to make money so you can stockpile some Groschen and buy Henry better weapons and armour.

Loot and sell armour

(Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

The best way to make money in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is by looting the bandits and enemies you defeat. Each one has a few Groschen, and you can often find a fair few valuables in bandit camps. Once you start fighting enemies with metal helmets, gauntlets, leg armour, and chest plates, you'll find that all of these sell for a pretty penny once they've been, ahem, liberated from their owners. Weapons can also be worth a lot of coin.

While it's a good idea to keep the best gear for yourself to upgrade your own damage and defense, you can store the rest on your horse and sell them when you get a chance.

Steal and sell horses

(Image credit: Warhorse)

Stealing is pretty lucrative in Kingdom Come, though you'll want to look for richer targets than your standard peasants. Robbing the average house won't amount to much—most people keep their valuables inside chests that you'll need to lockpick. One way to make Groschen without lockpicking, though, is to sell horses to Horse Handler Mikolai at the Nomad Camp.

If you inspect a horse by pressing X on keyboard, you can see its value in Groschen, and Mikolai will give you around 25% of that in cold hard cash. Getting hold of horses is relatively easy, too—you might find a horse whose owner has been killed by bandits, horses that have already been stolen by bandits, or you could pinch one just about anywhere. The most important thing to remember about stolen goods is that you can only sell them at a fence like Fence Whitebeard at the far side of the Nomad Camp.

Track down treasure

(Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

Another great way to make money early on is by completing treasure maps. You'll find a fair few in the first region, including a couple which are hard to miss if you're playing through the main quests. Most of them will net you a tidy sum of Groschen and valuables, including skill books, but the downside is they're quite hard to find. Still, we've got guides for most of the maps and their locations if you're struggling. More generally, you can often find treasure simply by exploring and talking to innkeepers about rumoured locations.

Brew potions, smith, and hunt

(Image credit: Warhorse)

All of these things can be fairly profitable if you want an alternate playstyle to murdering bandits and looting everything in sight. Potions are handy to have around and the ingredients are free since you can pick herbs just about anywhere and dry them to keep them fresh. Blacksmithing is a great way to forge your own weapons and equipment, and you'll be introduced to it via the story if you decide to help blacksmith Radovan in order to get to the wedding.

Lastly, hunting will get you hides to sell and meat to eat, and all you really need is a bow and some arrows. Since you aren't murdering and stealing, your rep is also likely to be higher, which lets you sell items for more silver.

Win archery contests and dice

(Image credit: Warhorse)

Defeating opponents at dice is one way to earn money, though it's a little riskier since you have to bet cash, and the game itself is incredibly random—someone can beat you in a single round of regular dice if they happen to roll the right combo. If you're handy with a bow, your better bet is trying out archery competitions, like the one at the quarry just below Trosky Castle. You'll also have to bet a few Groshen, but the outcome is more based on skill than pure luck.