Here's how to save your game as often as you want in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 by stockpiling Saviour Schnapps

Acquiring Saviour Schnapps in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will be nothing new to anyone who played the first game. Apart from sleeping in an owned bed, this magical decoction is the only way you can save your game on the fly, meaning it's your sole method of engaging in some good ol' fashioned RPG save-scumming.

Saviour Schnapps is there to discourage save-scumming in Kingdom Come, making your decisions and foolhardy mistakes more meaningful. That said, not everyone has time to lose four hours of progress because they picked a fight with the wrong roadside bandit. You can brew Saviour Schnapps yourself with the right herbs, or buy it, but here I'll explain the easiest way to gather a nice bulk of the stuff so you can save whenever you want.

How to get Saviour Schapps

Pavlena gives you the recipe during the prologue (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

You'll get the recipe for Saviour Schnapps from Pavlena during the prologue section at Bozhena's shack. After that, you can brew it for yourself at an alchemy station using Nettle and Belladonna. If you follow the recipe exactly and use fresh herbs, you'll get regular or strong Saviour Schnapps, which also restores some health, buffs stats for a duration, and also saves your game.

However, weak Saviours Schnapps still saves your game, making the regular and strong versions a little pointless, especially as you can craft the weak version far faster while using fewer herbs. Try this recipe instead:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cheapest Saviour Schnapps recipe 1. Pour wine in the cauldron 2. Add one Belladonna and one Nettle 3. Bottle

The best part of this recipe is that it requires one less Belladonna than the regular recipe and you don't need fresh or dried herbs. Nettle is easy to find, but Belladonna—a small bush with black berries—is a little scarcer and trickier to spot.

You can find Belladonna in forests but it's quite hard to spot (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

Rather than scouring the woods, your best bet is to buy a large amount of Belladonna from Aranka at the far end of the nomad camp, or any apothecary you happen upon, like the one in Troskowitz.

Since herb freshness doesn't matter with the above recipe, you can carry it around indefinitely and brew Schnapps in bulk whenever you need it. You can also buy Saviour Schnapps from vendors and apothecaries.

The best way to get Belladonna is to buy it from an apothecary or Aranka in the Nomad Camp (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

If you're looking to grab lots of the stuff early on, speak to the Troskowitz trader right after you're freed from the stocks and he'll direct you to an Overturned Wagon away to the west that contains a load of Saviour Schnapps you can pilfer. You can also immediately nick some from Troskowitz tavern on the shelves as you enter the door, with a second strong one upstairs.