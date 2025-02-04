Where to find the flour sacks in the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Hauling flour sacks in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 might not seem like the most exciting quest step, but it's vital if you choose to work for miller Krezyl in the Materia Prima quest in order to get into Olda Semine's wedding. After you unceremoniously part ways with Lord Capon, you can either find work with blacksmith Radovan in Tachov or miller Krezyl at the Lower Semine Mill.

If you prefer a little light thievery to forging horseshoes, then Krezyl is definitely the man to see. Before you can do anything fun, though, you'll need to haul some sacks of flour to the cart in the mill yard. If you're anything like me, these sacks took way too long to locate, so here's where to find them so you can continue the quest.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 flour sacks location

You can find the sacks of flour in the barn next door to the mill—you can see the location including where it is on the map in the video above. If you can't see that for any reason, though, from the mill courtyard:

Look for the barn with the chicken coop to the left of the doorway Head inside, turn right, and walk to the end Just to the right of the chest you'll find the sacks on a wooden palette

Make sure to also grab the multiple lockpicks on the side here. If you crack open the chest, you'll find even more inside, too.

Thankfully, you only need to carry a few flour sacks for Krezyl before you can progress, instead of the half dozen that he originally asked you to haul. Now you can continue the Wedding Crashers quest and find a way with Krezyl's help to get into Olda Semine's wedding and meet Lord Von Bergow.