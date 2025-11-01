Build and defend your little time-looping castle town in Super Fantasy Kingdom

Super Fantasy Kingdom - Launch Trailer | Roguelite City-Builder - YouTube Watch On

Slick little roguelike city-build-and-defend game Super Fantasy Kingdom hit early access this week, asking you to time loop your ever-growing kingdom to victory against a mysterious foe that sends waves of enemies against you each night. To win you'll have to build up a base of resources to keep a collection of valiant heroes fed and armed.

Each time you build up a new kingdom you'll kick off with a choice of hero, like knight or priestess, as the core of your autobattling army. During the first days you'll build up a base of resources, like stone and wood, before using them to expand your production chains into the big stuff: meals. Every hero has a favorite meal to eat that lets them level up faster, a key to staying ahead of ever-escalating enemy forces.

We first got a good look at Super Fantasy Kingdom a while back, and really got intrigued during the December 2024 PC Gaming show, when we saw the undead faction.

The roguelike bits between waves are some of the most entertaining parts: As you explore the world beyond your little kingdom you unlock new heroes to recruit, 50-some in total, as well as small static bonuses and new buildings to diversify your economy.

If you're interested in a mix of tower defense and resource management with roguelike gameplay, and a bit of city building, then I'd recommend giving Super Fantasy Kingdom a shot, or at least a wishlist for the full version.

You can find Super Fantasy Kingdom on Steam.