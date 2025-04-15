How to prepare for the Wonderland Whimsy update in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Even though Disney Dreamlight Valley is a fairly relaxed game, there's always something more to prepare for the launch of a big update. Wonderland Whimsy is the next to join the pack, and before it releases on April 23, there are some things you should consider doing so you have a head start in Wonderland.



There's nothing you need to do in order to unlock this update, just to clarify. Your game should immediately update itself on April 23, and these tips are just things I'll be doing ahead of time to make the process of unlocking Alice and the Cheshire Cat a little easier. Here's how you can prepare for the update too.

Save up your Dreamlight

(Image credit: Gameloft)

As we know, this update unlocks the Alice in Wonderland realm in the Dream Castle, so you'll need to get some Dreamlight together to be able to open this door. We don't know how much this will cost, but the Aladdin realm from the Tales of Agrabah update set us back a whopping 15,000 Dreamlight, so I imagine unlocking Wonderland will be in the same ballpark.

The best way to quickly gather Dreamlight is by completing your Dreamlight Duties. These change every day, and you'll have an endless number of them to complete while you play. Each duty can reward anything from 50 to 500 Dreamlight, so as long as you're frequently hitting them, you should be able to stock up relatively fast.

Converting Dream Shards is also a good way of getting a quick boost, but you need 10 shards to get 250 Dreamlight so it can be a lengthy process. I'd advise prioritizing Dreamlight Duties over this.

Clear some space

Each villager comes with their own house, so I can't imagine Alice and the Cheshire Cat will be an exception to this rule. If you've got an area in mind for where you want to place their homes, it's worth clearing that now so you don't have to worry about it as you're tasked with placing them later down the line. We know the Cheshire Cat's house will be his signature signposted tree, so you might want to pick up any items lying around the Forest of Valor or Glade of Trust. As for Alice, we don't know what her home will look like yet, but I imagine it'll suit the vibe of these biomes too.

With the addition of floating islands now, there's more space than ever to work with and decorate. The Garden of Whimsy Star Path which is also part of this update will provide plenty of opportunity to get ahold of some Wonderland-themed furniture, so if you're feeling particularly creative you could always turn one of these floating islands into your own little Wonderland.

Get some ingredients together

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Even though we don't know the full details of what Alice and the Cheshire Cat's friendship quests will entail, I feel like the tea party idea will be utilised wherever possible. After all, when Disney Dreamlight Valley has an opportunity to get you to create some quest-specific recipes, it'll jump at the chance. I'd suggest saving up your Star Coins for the expensive ingredients in Remy's Restaurant like milk, cheese, and eggs, alongside making sure you've got a decent stash of crops at the ready.

Things like wheat and rice are good to grow in advance, alongside foraging whatever herbs and spices you can from around the valley. Crops that take a lot longer to grow, such as pumpkins, okra, and onions are worth planting as soon as possible too. There's no guarantee you'll need them, but it saves the stress of having to wait around when you're in the middle of the quest.