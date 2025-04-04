The Spring Taste Test quest is one of the four main challenges during the spring Eggstravaganza event in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To complete it, you'll need to conjure up three recipes with special limited time ingredients. Which, if it wasn't obvious, are eggs. There are three different types of eggs you can forage during the Eggstravaganza, and you best believe you need multiple of all of three to complete this challenge.

The other three ingredients you'll need to factor in are basil, sugarcane, and cocoa beans. You'll be able to find basil around the Peaceful Meadow and cocoa beans around the Sunlit Plateau or Glade of Trust. You'll have to get the sugarcane from Goofy's Stall on Dazzle Beach, and either grow it yourself or splash the extra Star Coins to buy the crop outright. Once you've collected these, here's what you need to do.

How to complete the spring taste test quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The three recipes you need to create to complete the quest are spring mimosa eggs, spring chocolate, and a spring egg bowl. During the Eggstravaganza, you'll be able to find wild spring eggs on the floor in each biome as you would any other foragable, and egg-cellent fruit can be plucked from fruit bushes around the Peaceful Meadow.



You need to grow spring v-EGG-etables too, but that will only take 30 minutes. You'll also need to craft the seeds first using a wild spring egg and an egg-cellent fruit, alongside some Dreamlight. To make your life easier, I've listed the ingredients for each recipe in the table below so you can see exactly what you'll need.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dish Ingredients Spring egg bowl 1 x Egg-cellent fruit 1 x Wild spring egg 1 x Spring V-EGG-etable 1 x Sugarcane 1 x Cocoa bean Spring mimosa eggs 1 x Egg-cellent fruit 1 x Wild spring egg 1 x Spring V-EGG-etable 1 x Basil Spring chocolate 1 x Spring V-EGG-etable 1 x Sugarcane 1 x Cocoa bean

Once you've made each recipe the first time, you'll unlock it in your recipe cards for future reference. So, if you've taken part in the Eggstravaganza in the past, you may have already made them once and already have the recipe.



When you've created all three recipes, you'll need to eat all three meals to complete the quest. It only counts if you consume them, so you won't be able to give them away as gifts instead. You'll know when you have completed it though, as you'll get a spring tableware as a reward and the challenge will be ticked off under the events tab.