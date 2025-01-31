Rubber is one of the first materials you'll need to collect in Hello Kitty Island Adventure , since you'll be asked to gather some for Chococat to open the gate leading to the spooky swamp. If you don't know what or where to look, foraging for some rubber can definitely prolong getting this quest completed.



Luckily Rubber isn't as elusive as it seems—they're the blue and purple striped bouncy balls laying on the ground around the island. You are limited to only finding 7 balls of rubber a day though, so if you've hit that limit and you're still searching then that might be why you haven't come across any more. If you are just starting out and struggling to know where to look, then here's everywhere you should head to find some.

Where to find Rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Rubber spawns across the entire Seaside Resort area of the island, which is where you start out. It has the potential to be anywhere around the resort, but from my experience it tends to spawn in bushes or at the base of palm trees. I usually find the most rubber in the bushes or around trees by Chococat's tent, but also have a recurring spawn behind Hello Kitty's Cafe in the center of the resort.