Where to find rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Here's where you can find this crafting material.
Rubber is one of the first materials you'll need to collect in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, since you'll be asked to gather some for Chococat to open the gate leading to the spooky swamp. If you don't know what or where to look, foraging for some rubber can definitely prolong getting this quest completed.
Luckily Rubber isn't as elusive as it seems—they're the blue and purple striped bouncy balls laying on the ground around the island. You are limited to only finding 7 balls of rubber a day though, so if you've hit that limit and you're still searching then that might be why you haven't come across any more. If you are just starting out and struggling to know where to look, then here's everywhere you should head to find some.
Where to find Rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Rubber spawns across the entire Seaside Resort area of the island, which is where you start out. It has the potential to be anywhere around the resort, but from my experience it tends to spawn in bushes or at the base of palm trees. I usually find the most rubber in the bushes or around trees by Chococat's tent, but also have a recurring spawn behind Hello Kitty's Cafe in the center of the resort.
Rubber will respawn each day, so if you've met your daily limit of 7 balls and you can't find any more, you'll just have to wait until the next day. Alternatively, you could visit a friend through multiplayer and see if they're willing to gift you some of their spare rubber. It's worth noting though if you do go looting your friend's island, you're the only one who will reap the benefits, so definitely ask first before you have a grand falling out over bouncy balls.
Even if you don't need it immediately, it's always worth collecting since it's one of those resources you'll always need on hand for crafting. I've found that it's best to try and gather as much as I can whenever I log in to give my islanders their daily gifts for when I inevitably need it in the future to save myself the stress of having to find it there and then.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?