Hello Kitty Island Adventure is getting its first major content update today, including a new area, more visitors, and the ability to finally place items on tables

Hello Kitty Island Adventure's first major content update is finally here, and there are a plethora of new additions to get stuck into. From welcoming new visitors to the island, to a mass of additional quests to complete, the Friends, Flowers, and Frozen Peaks update has it all. Just as I think I'm done pouring hours and hours into my island getaway, now I've got even more reason to keep befriending Sanrio's beloved mascots.

The addition of Icy Peak is one of the most significant features of the update, which adds an entirely new side of the mountain to explore. Not only is this home to new forageable items like flowers, you'll also find more quests to embark on. Icy Peak also has different weather cycles from the island to shake the routine up a bit, but this will make it a bit harder to navigate. While exploring, you'll also find numerous materials needed for crafting and cooking which were locked away here too.

On top of the addition of Icy peak, Retsuko, Pekkle, and Keroppi are finally getting some visitors to island cabins too. Just like everyone else they all have unique needs and requests for their homes before they'll visit which you'll need to meet. All this information can still be found in your phone under the visitors menu though, so you won't just have to cobble together items in the hopes someone rocks up.

Aside from all this exciting new content, this update also brings a number of changes to the game to make island life that little bit easier like finally being able to place an item on a table. Seriously. This feature is lifechanging when it comes to decorating and I cannot begin to express how much frustration I had whenever I tried to put a comic on a table and simply couldn't. Even the Steam update announcing this change shows how excited Sunblink is to share the good news.

Improvements to how you build friendship with your islanders have also been made, so the more hearts your gift has, the more XP you'll get with that character in return. It's no use gifting whatever in an attempt to level up your friendship quickly, it's now more beneficial to carefully think about what you're giving everyone to reap the benefits.