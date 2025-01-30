Hello Kitty Island Adventure multiplayer: how to play together with friends

The prophecy is fulfilled at last and Hello Kitty Island Adventure has come to PC. Better yet that means you can play the Animal Crossing-like Sanrio social sim online with your friends. Here's everything you need to know about how multiplayer Hello Kitty Island Adventure works and how to join your friends' islands.

The best news is that playing with friends in Hello Kitty Island Adventure is actually pretty great. Unlike some other social sims that restrict your activities, HKIA lets you do pretty much all the usual collecting, crafting, and story progression while you have a friend visiting. So don't feel like you need to set aside specific time for a friend to visit. They won't cramp your quest progress or resource-collecting plans.

How to join multiplayer and play with a friend

Copy the Invite Code and send to a friend so they can join you. (Image credit: Sunblink)

To invite a friend to your island in multiplayer:

Press Tab to open your in-game phone

Select the purple Multiplayer app icon

Copy and send them the displayed 7-character code

As a guest, press Join Friend, paste in the 7-character code, and hit Ok

Click "Yes" to leave your current world and enter your friend's

After a loading screen, you should appear on your friend's island! If you get booted back to the main menu either you've entered an invalid code, have an unstable internet connection, or possibly your friend closed the multiplayer app on their in-game phone. Just to be safe, leave the multiplayer menu open while waiting for a friend, and make sure you've both updated your game recently. There is also a limit of one guest on your island at a time, so it's a two-player co-op-only situation.

To host a friend in multiplayer, you need to complete the Friends From Afar quest from Keroppi which comes after the Power Up The Gates and Open the Nature Preserve quests. If you are hosting rather than travelling, once your friend joins your game the "invite friend" button will turn into a "kick player" button, which is the biggest indicator of a successful connection.

You can actually be a multiplayer guest before completing the above quests though, so new players can totally get carried a little by joining a friend's island to collect resources and complete challenges together.

What can you do with a friend in multiplayer?

(Image credit: Sunblink)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is pretty top-tier among Animal Crossing-style social sims and lets you do a lot of things together while visiting. Here's what you can do in multiplayer:

Complete any of the host's story quests

Buy items from My Melody or Tuxedosam's stores

Cook in Hello Kitty's kitchen

Speak to islanders (but not give them gifts, as a guest)

Gift inventory items to each other

Fish or catch bugs

Complete agility courses

Pick up resources off the ground

Take selfies together

Unlock friendship level bonuses

Be aware that picking up items off the ground like sand dollars or pineapples means you're grabbing that item from your friend's world and you'll take them with you when you leave. So be mindful and don't steal all their stuff unless you've asked! At a later friendship tier, there is an unlockable ability that allows you both to receive items when collected from the ground which is worth working towards.

As a guest, you'll have access to your friend's fully unlocked map, so if you haven't quite finished exploring the island yourself you can still see the sights in theirs.

What are the friendship level rewards?

Complete weekly tasks to increase your friendship level. (Image credit: Sunblink)

Just like with the cast of the island, leveling up friendship with a buddy will unlock new rewards. To complete friendship goals, press the icon shown by the minimap. There will be a weekly list of tasks to complete like taking selfies, collecting items together, among other activities.

Here's what you unlock at each friendship tier: