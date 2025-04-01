As you'd probably expect from a game as sweet as Hello Kitty Island Adventure, baking is the key to boosting your friendship with fellow islanders. Almond Pound Cake is one of the many recipes you'll learn to make alongside Hello Kitty during your time on Friendship Island, and it's by no means a challenging one to gather the ingredients for.



You'll need to have the oven in Hello Kitty's Cafe upgraded before you can recreate this recipe. To do this, you'll need to hit level 15 friendship with Hello Kitty. If you don't have this upgrade, you'll only be able to create recipes with one additional ingredient besides flour, and since you'll need three ingredients to bake an Almond Pound Cake, this is an essential step. Once you've met the requirements and your oven's upgraded, here's what you need to do.

How to make Almond Pound Cake in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Almond Pound Cake can be made from three ingredients which you can easily pick up across the island, or even be gifted by other characters when you complete tasks for them. To bake your own, you will need the following ingredients:

1x Flour

1x Toasted Almond

1x Candy Cloud

As it's one of My Melody's 2-Star gifts, Almond Pound Cake is one of the best ways to quickly boost your friendship with her. Hello Kitty will also appreciate the gift, but there are definitely some baked goods she'd prefer.

Where to find the ingredients for Almond Pound Cake in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

The best way to get the ingredients for Almond Pound Cake is by befriending My Melody and Cinnamoroll. If you complete tasks or gift My Melody items, she will give you a bag of flour in return. There is also a bag to collect next to the oven in Hello Kitty's cafe each day, to save you the stress of finding a suitable gift. As for Candy Clouds, you'll need to give gifts to Cinnamoroll to get them as a reward.

Toasted Almonds, on the other hand, take a lot less effort to gather. You can find plenty around Retsuko in Mount Hothead, and they're scattered all over this area so you won't be searching forever before you can bake yourself a treat.