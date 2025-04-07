Biryani is a five-star dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so it's a valuable recipe to learn if you're constantly spending your days rinsing through your energy bar and need a quick boost. Because of its high quality, you'll need five ingredients to make it, and some of these are locked behind the Rift in Time DLC, so you won't be able to collect what you need solely from the valley.

If you don't have the DLC, you won't ever be asked to make Biryani for a quest, or even for a villager gift. It'll only unlock as a recipe once you have A Rift in Time. If you're on a hunt to unlock every recipe this DLC has to offer, then here's what you need to make this meal for yourself.

How to make Biryani in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Even though some of its ingredients are locked away in Eternity Isle, they are still easy to find when you do have access to it. When you have gathered all the ingredients, you can throw them into a pot either at Remy's restaurant or your own cooking station to immediately unlock the recipe once you've made it successfully for the first time. Here's what you need:

1x Poultry

1x Rice

1x Cinnamon

1x Cumin

1x Cinnamon

Biryani sells for 1,000 Star Coins at any of Goofy's Stalls, or gives you 1,468+ energy if consumed. Since poultry costs you 500 Star Coins, it's not exactly the best meal to make a profit from. But if you're in a pinch and need some quick cash, it's still better than no return. I think your best bet is to cook it and save it for when it rolls around as a villager's favourite gift, since it'll be a quick way to boost your friendship.

Where to get ingredients for Biryani in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The hardest ingredient to get for Biryani is poultry. You need a level two friendship with Gaston to unlock his stall in The Wastes first. It'll cost 500 Star Coins to buy one poultry, so it's not exactly a cheap ingredient to get. Fortunately, every other ingredient is nowhere near as expensive, and can be either foraged or farmed.

You'll be able to find cinnamon in either the Rift in Time DLC or the Storybook Vale DLC in The Tangle or The Bind, depending on which area you visit. Up to five cinnamon can be found every seven minutes, and it'll just be lying on the floor in a bundle similar to how you'd find softwood.

Cumin is another Rift in Time exclusive ingredient. You'll want to go to Ancient's Landing to find this one, and it'll be growing naturally as every other spice and herb does in the game. There's also a chance you'll get it as a reward from feeding the monkeys in this area their favourite food, but frankly it's much easier to just forage. Especially if you're making this recipe in a rush.



Mint and Rice can both be found back in the Valley. Mint can be foraged from across the Frosted Heights biome, and Rice can be purchased from Goofy's Stall in the Glade of Trust for 92 Star Coins. You can buy the seeds for 35 Star Coins, but the crop takes 50 minutes to grow. It'll be five minutes quicker if you plant them in the Glade of Trust, but even then it's not worth waiting around if you can afford to buy the whole crop and make the recipe even faster.