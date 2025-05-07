When you hit a level four friendship with the Cheshire Cat, you'll unlock the It's All Nonsense quest. He'll ask you to set up what he calls a "nonsense party" to make amends with the villagers he's already upset while moving in. It's the least he could do after the chaos he's caused.

This involves a lot of cooking and crafting and running around chasing up villagers. In fact, Cheshire will immediately ask for your help in preparing for the party by cooking four dishes, so it's worth stocking up on your ingredients beforehand. Here's everything you need, and all the other steps you need to complete to set up the perfect nonsense party.

How to complete the It's All Nonsense quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Cheshire Cat will give you an extensive list of ingredients to gather as soon as you start the It's All Nonsense quest. These are used to create two different dishes, the garlic chocolate tart and tea sandwiches. Since you need to create two of each dish, you need to double the ingredients in both recipes.

Here's what you need to create a garlic chocolate tart:

1 x Cheese

1 x Cocoa beans

1 x Garlic

1 x Eggs

1 x Wheat

You need the following ingredients to create tea sandwiches:

1 x Wheat

1 x Corn

1 x Cherry

1 x Any fish

When you've created two of each dish, take them all to the Cheshire Cat, and he'll ask for your help to craft some decorations for the party. He will only ask you to craft one item from scratch, the Cheshire Smile Balloon Arch. You'll need the following materials to craft one:

25 x Coal ore

25 x Snowball

30 x Raspberry

10 x Oregano

Alongside the arch, you need to place three random items of furniture around the Cheshire Cat's tree. This can be literally anything in your inventory, so don't overthink it.You also need to change your outfit to include something orange, something bold, and three additional random accessories too.

Cheshire will then ask you to invite Tiana, Remy, Scar, and Daisy to the party. When you speak to them, they're all a bit hesitant to do anything for the Cheshire Cat given how much upset he's already caused, but they agree to come anyway. When everyone has arrived, speak to the Cheshire Cat and you'll be able to take a photo with all the visitors.

After this, speak to each attendee and get their opinion on the nonsense party. It's safe to say that no one had a particularly enjoyable time, but when you report all this back to the Cheshire Cat, he's (unsurprisingly) thrilled with the outcome. Speaking to Cheshire one more time will end the It's All Nonsense quest.