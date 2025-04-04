How to get spring chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Spring chocolate is one of the limited-time seasonal items you can create during the Eggstravaganza event in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It's a three-star dessert, so it's not incredibly challenging to create. But with one of the ingredients also being limited to the event, you'll want to work quickly to make sure you don't run out of time and end up with a gap in your recipe book.

There's a high possibility that villagers will have spring chocolate as one of their favorite gifts during the Eggstravaganza event, so it's a good idea to unlock the recipe as soon as you can. Here's what you need to do.

How to make spring chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You need three ingredients to make spring chocolate in Dreamlight Valley, with one being locked to the Eggstravaganza event. Thankfully you'll be able to find the other two in no time, even if you're completely new to the game. Here's what you need:

1 x Spring V-EGG-etable

1 x Sugarcane

1 x Cocoa Bean

Throw all of these ingredients into a pot either at Remy's Restaurant or in your home kitchen, and you'll unlock the recipe for spring chocolate. It'll be stashed away in your recipe cards for future reference, should you want to give them to multiple villagers around the valley. You'll be able to sell this dish for 254 Star Coins, or eat it for 1392+ energy too.

Where to get ingredients for spring chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cocoa beans can be found around the Sunlit Plateau or the Glade of Trust, and one tree will produce three beans at a time so you'll have more than enough for this recipe. Sugarcane is slightly harder to find, since you need to grow it yourself.

You can find the sugarcane seeds for sale for 5 Star Coins a pack at Goofy's Stall in Dazzle Beach, or occasionally the grown crop for 29 Star Coins. This crop will take 7 minutes to grow, so if you're in a rush, it might be worth buying the crop already grown.

As for Spring V-EGG-etables, you'll need to grow these yourself too, but you have to craft the seeds first. You can craft the seeds using one wild spring egg, one eggcellent fruit, and 20 Dreamlight. Once planted, a crop will take 30 minutes to grow (or 27 in the Peaceful Meadow) and you'll be able to use them for this recipe straight away.