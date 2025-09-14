In a week dominated by Silksong and Borderlands, co-op roguelike Shape of Dreams still managed to launch on Steam as an instant top-seller
Shape of Dreams peaked at over 30,000 concurrent players for its launch weekend.
Indie roguelike Shape of Dreams sold over 100,000 copies within its first 24 hours on sale on Steam this weekend, marking an exciting start for the new co-op roguelike, despite having its release squeezed between heavy hitters Hollow Knight: Silksong and Borderlands 4. It peaked at over 30,000 concurrent players on Steam and even popped into the top 10 on the top sellers chart.
In response to a successful launch weekend, developer Lizard Smoothie released a hotfix to address some early complaints players had, mainly around balancing and progression. Lizard Smoothie co-founder and CEO Eunsop Shim commented on the hotfix and hinted at future updates in a press release.
"Many fans have been with us since the release of our demo, and we want to continue to deliver an experience worthy of their passion and support," said Shim. "Our team also has plans for more updates, improvements and new content in Shape of Dreams. Please look forward to announcements from us in the future!"
Shape of Dreams supports singleplayer or co-op for teams of up to four while blending MOBA and roguelike mechanics. You traverse dreamscapes filled with deadly monsters where you collect and upgrade memories (abilities) on your way to boss fights.
There are eight "travellers" available to play at launch, although you need to unlock each of them. Even with just eight characters, the ability to mix well over 100 memories and essences allows plenty of room for customizing your build as you go.
While I don't usually like MOBA-style games, I've had a good time trying out Shape of Dreams so far. After the hotfix, Normal difficulty is satisfyingly challenging without being punishing, especially in co-op.
The eight starting travellers offer enough variety to fit plenty of playstyles, although my favorite so far is melee duelist Mist. If you want to give Shape of Dreams a try yourself, there's a free demo and the full game is currently 20% off on Steam through September 24.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Stevie Bonifield is a freelance tech journalist specializing in mobile tech, gaming gear, and accessories. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, TTRPGs, and building way too many custom keyboards.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.