The best PlayStation games on PC

Part of the appeal of gaming on PC is the sheer breadth of the platform. That hasn't stopped some pesky console exclusives slipping through the net over the years, but these days most are coming across. Most of the best PlayStation games to play on PC come directly from Sony themselves. You only need to scroll through our review section to find deep dives into PS5's biggest hitters that have landed not long after their initial PS5 releases.

I've been a PC player for a long time, as well as working across two console mags: Official PlayStation Magazine and PLAY Magazine. I first played the iconic PS1 titles Metal Gear Solid and Final Fantasy 7, and even PS2's Silent Hill 2 on PC. Now, the most exciting new game releases on PS5 don't take long to come to PC. It's a thrill to not only play fab indie gems on the Steam Deck, but take PS5 games on the go that would otherwise be bound to a big screen at home. I've even reviewed some of the best PlayStation games to play on PC for PC Gamer myself! So join me as I rank them below, and take a look at what you might expect to see in the future.

The 10 best PlayStation games to play on PC

(Image credit: PlayStation)

10. Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Released on PC: October 27, 2022

Steam reviews: 83%, Very Positive

Historically, the mascot platformer has been the domain of the home console. While the tides have changed, with many of the best platforming games these days being radical indies that lead the way on PC–there's still a thrill to getting a taste of formerly PS5 exclusive jumping action on your gaming rig. This cosy adventure offers a slew of tightly designed stages full of blissful bubble bursting as you hoover up collectibles, and stuffed 'til the stitches strain with snappy levels and interesting gimmicks. Playable in co-op, this already gorgeous and colorful platformer is even gorgeous-er with PC enhancements like VRR and DLSS.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

9. Returnal

Released on PC: February 15, 2023

Steam reviews: 81%, Very Positive

With a background in arcade-style games like Outland and Nex Machina, Housemarque was never a developer confined to PlayStation, so it's great that with Returnal they've made their return to PC. And what a comeback. Combining their twitchy shooter chops with the kind of blockbuster presentation we expect from PlayStation Studios, Selene's mission to survive the clutches of a grisly alien planet is magnificent. A roguelike loop ties together a nightmarish story of endless reincarnation, all while giving you plenty of reasons to play with an arsenal of larger-than-several-lives sci-fi weapons. Able to dash and strafe through randomly generated rooms across a series of bleak but gorgeous environments, the action never truly stops–the only one giving up is you.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

8. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Released on PC: October 31, 2024

Steam reviews: 83%, Very Positive

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

PC players have really come out on top with Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered. Not all lavish PS4 redos have been winners (looking at you, Until Dawn), but this overhaul is stunning—taking Guerilla Games' debut adventure with heroine Aloy and bringing it up to technical par with the almost unbelievably good looking Horizon Forbidden West. This one wins out, as Aloy's quest to prove herself and unravel the mystery behind a post-apocalyptic landscape filled with machine creatures is a more compelling story than the followup. Even beyond the narrative, though, exploring the open world and using low-tech weapons like bows to tackle huge whirring mechanical dinosaurs never stops being a thrill.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

7. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Released on PC: June 17, 2022

Steam reviews: 87%, Very Positive

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade isn't, actually, a remake of the older Final Fantasy 7 (confusing, I know), but a pseudo-sequel that greatly expands the original story. Set entirely in the industrial city of Midgar, FF7R allows you to get properly immersed in the grime of the city and the lives of mercenary Cloud and his allies as they fight planet-shattering capitalism. Somehow, remaking just this slice manages to find its own satisfying story arc as it paves the way towards its sequel, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The combat is the real star of the show though, slickly combining real-time hack and slash with cooldown commands that slow time to a crawl. This is supercharged with the additional Intergrade chapter that focuses on ninja Yuffie, whose solo battle mechanics feel like a single party all in one.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

6. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Released on PC: November 18, 2022

Steam reviews: 93%, Very Positive

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a midway point between Insomniac's original game and its sequel, following the Into the Spiderverse lead character as he covers for Peter Parker while he takes a long-needed holiday. This Christmas time in New York adventure benefits massively from the reduced scope and personal stakes as we become immersed in Miles' life–invested in how small issues begin to mount into citywide danger. With electricity and stealth powers in addition to the standard Spider-Man moves, Miles naturally has an extra layer of depth compared to the first game, and the faster paced story means he's put into situations where you really have to make the most of them. So tight is this, the story and action both feel like genuine competitors to the better Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks–something I can't quite say for the other two games.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

5. Persona 5 Royal

Released on PC: October 21, 2022

Steam reviews: 96%, Overwhelmingly Positive

Persona 5 Royal on PC is the best version of one of the best RPGs ever made–and it's as simple as that. While this year's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 reminded many of the charms of turn-based combat, Persona 5 had been putting in the work long before, with incredibly stylish battle menus and fluid animations making every mid-dungeon scrap not only feel snappy, but cool. Centering on a group of high school students who end up with the power to steal the "hearts" of corrupt adults, forcing them to confess and make good on their misdeeds, this adventure is at its best giving voice to the voiceless. Easily 100 hours long (especially with all the extra content compared to the base game), once you're on the other side of this RPG, it'll be all you can talk about—like you've made a whole new friend group and binged several anime seasons at once.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

4. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Released on PC: July 26, 2023

Steam reviews: 89%, Very Positive

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was one of the PS5's first exclusives, owing to the technology that powered it. Because of its rift-hopping mechanic, it simply had to have an SSD. Obviously, that’s not exactly an uncommon feature in a modern PC build, which is why it's great to have it make the leap. Tearing it up in a fresh dimension with a new arsenal of over-the-top comical weaponry, this acts as a great jumping on point for those less familiar with the series’ silly sci-fi antics, all while introducing the just as lovable mirror universe duo Rivet and Kit. Effortlessly charming, blasting strange aliens to bits is satisfying, and re-tooled platforming supercharges previously cumbersome classic action into something quite elegant. The rifts themselves prove a worthy gimmick too–interdimensionally outflanking enemies really can change the pace of firefights.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

3. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Released on PC: October 19, 2022

Steam reviews: 89%, Very Positive

I'm counting this as one entry instead of two, though the fact Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes enhanced versions of a pair of PS4's greatest action games is certainly to its merit. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End follows Nathan Drake years after hanging up his treasure hunting sack to tell a rollicking, globetrotting tale of learning when to let go. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, meanwhile, elevates supporting cast members to full-time stars, with Chloe and Nadine joining forces to track down a lost Indian relic. Both games are extremely pretty as you run and gun through some marvelously lush locations that to this day still make me take a knee and simply nod to myself. A new grappling hook is genuinely revolutionary, with the extra mobility allowing Nate and friends to constantly reevaluate their approaches to firefights, while improved stealth means some encounters can be bypassed altogether.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

2. God of War Ragnarok

Released on PC: September 19, 2024

Steam reviews: 88%, Very Positive

God of War Ragnarok is a superb sequel that feels right at home on PC. While its predecessor, simply named God of War, was a massive shift for the series, this followup superbly iterates on those solid foundations. But, almost like the classic style of map pack releases, it feels like it's given Sony Santa Monica's designers the opportunity to go hog wild with the tools they're already familiar with, refining and refining some more—these are master crafters at work. It also means that when new elements are bolted on they can complement what we know rather than reinvent, from Atreus' coming of age journey apart from his muscled pa, to an excellent new spear weapon that forces you to rethink weapon cycling. Plus, a new roguelike mode acts as both an epilogue, and a fresh bridge between Kratos' previous adventures through Greece and his new Nordic home.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

1. The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Released on PC: April 3, 2025

Steam reviews: 90%, Very Positive

The Last of Us Part 2's storytelling may be divisive for some ( even leading to a recently added option to play it chronologically ), but this revenge quest that centers Ellie while sidelining Joel provides a fresh perspective that feels like a real shot in the arm for this zombie post-apocalypse. Everyone in this world seems out to make the wrong decisions while repeating the mistakes of the past… or are they? Across many, many hours you'll grapple with that question. It'd almost be too much if it wasn't for essentially every second playing this adventure being both one of the best looking games you've seen in your life, and the best to control. Combat encounters are stomach-churningly hyper expressive, and dynamic stealth feels extremely slick—no other game captures the feeling of extreme sneaky violence as you worm snake-like through slithers of cover. A rather excellent new roguelike mode in this release means you can keep challenging yourself—not just repeating the violence of the past for yourself, but actively revelling in it.

PlayStation games yet to come to PC

Not every PS5 exclusive comes to PC, but they are coming thick and fast. There's some noticeable omissions that feel curious as of right now, though. Gran Turismo 7 would feel right at home alongside the best racing games on PC, and Demon's Souls' recent remake or PS4's Bloodborne would satiate the huge contingent of FromSoftware fans that play on gaming rigs. Meanwhile, some games like Marathon will be coming out day-and-date with PS5. It can be hard to keep track of it all. Below, I've collected together a quick rundown of the true PlayStation exclusives that I'd expect to be coming to PC at some point—even if they've not even been announced yet. How do I do it? Through a rigorous testing process called: looking at what happened before. Join me.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Released on PS5: June 26, 2025

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach improves on its walking sim predecessor in just about every way. New gadgets make hiking or driving across the fresh Australian setting more engaging, freak weather makes the biomes more immediately diverse and challenging to traverse (from timequakes to wild fires), while new ghoulish BT enemies join creepy puppet robots that make stealth more of a must. Plus, the expanded supporting cast are great, especially your stop-motion style companion Dollman. The original game made its way to PC as a 'Director's Cut', so I'd expect something similar here.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Ghost of Yotei

Released on PS5: October 2, 2025

Ghost of Yotei seems like a surefire bet as the first game, Ghost of Tsushima, is already on PC. This sequel, set hundreds of years after the first, centers on Atsu, a new masterless samurai on a revenge quest of her own to take down the Yotei Six. The open world is gorgeous, and you've an amount of freedom in how you tackle your targets, with constant points of interest rewarding curiosity via small side stories and bits of gear to pick up. When it comes out, make sure to turn on the Miike and Watanabe modes for a hearty helping of blood splatter alongside a lo-fi soundtrack—which almost feels like a PC mod right out of the box.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Saros

Releases on PS5: March 20, 2026

This spiritual followup to Returnal from Housemareque follows a similar structure, with soldier Arjun Devraj investigating an off-world colony in a familiar roguelike style. Folding in more persistent progression mechanics, it seems that getting through this game may be friendlier, and it may have a stronger narrative thread to make the most of that. Ikaruga fans should be happy, as this essentially takes the same mechanics that allows Arjun to use a shield to absorb some gunfire instead of dodging it, which will make the pace of play a big departure from Returnal.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Marvel's Wolverine

Releases on PS5: 2026

Marvel's Wolverine, like the Spider-Man titles, comes from Insomniac Games—and is the latest in a long-term partnership between the comic publisher and PlayStation. It makes the console a great home for lovers of their roster of superheroes, but given they've released excellent PC ports of the webhead's adventures, the same should be true for ol' mutton-chops. Much more violent, this makes full use of Wolverine's razor-sharp adamantium claws to show intense, blood-soaked slashing (and a healing factor means he can brush off most damage to boot). Wider X-Men lore will factor in, including appearances from Mystique, and even the mutant hunting sentinel giant mechs.