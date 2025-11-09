This point-and-click horror adventure where you play a boy with a lightbulb for a head is currently free to keep on Steam

The Kickstarter-backed adventure game revival brought us the likes of Broken Age, Night in the Woods, Beacon Pines, a whole bunch of remasters and remakes, and I suppose Undertale, but among all those you might have missed Bulb Boy. This 2D point-and-click from 2015 brought a Tim Burton flair to the genre, tasking you with saving your family—including Grandpa-raffin and Mothdog—from the dark monsters that have overtaken your home.

Bringing light to the darkness is made a bit easier by the fact you are Bulb Boy, a boy who can unscrew your lightbulb head to help you solve puzzles. Also, you're immune to being electrocuted, just in case that should ever come in handy. It's a puzzle-adventure in the Machinarium style, full of secrets and silliness.

Bulb Boy is currently available for free on Steam to bring attention to its recently released sequel, Bulb Boy 2: Jar of Despair. This time, Bulb Boy's mission is to find a jam jar in the cellar of the Bulb House, a simple task made nightmarish by the creature who wants to take your head for its own. It's got a demo if you want to try before you buy.

The Bulb Boy adventures are twisted affairs that look like they're entirely made up of the grossout close-ups from The Ren & Stimpy Show. If that sounds like your kind of thing, you can add the first one to your Steam account for zero dollars and zero cents, though only if you get in quick.