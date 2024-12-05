Where to find floof yarn in Infinity Nikki
Time to get grooming.
Early on in Infinity Nikki, you'll wind up needing to find floof yarn without really knowing where to look. During the early quest Land of Wishes at the center of Florawish, you'll be asked to collect some floof yarn for string to help out a couple of kids. You'll have just earned your animal grooming ability outfit, so it's clear you need to go groom something, but what? Don't worry, floof yarn is closer at hand than you realize.
How to get floof yarn in Infinity Nikki
Floof yarn comes from the small Pomeranian-looking dogs called Floofs that live in the Florawish area. If you're looking for one for the first time during the Land of Wishes quest given to you by the small kids Jean and Ruby in the Florawish main square, you should be able to find a floof nearby. There are usually three floofs walking around in the paved ring circling the Great Wishtree in Florawish. Make sure to hold Tab to switch to your animal grooming outfit, approach one, and right click to groom it.
Floof yarn locations
If you're looking to stock up on floof yarn later on, you'll often find them in populated areas:
- The highest concentration of floofs is in the marketplace and terraces of Florawish
- There are several floofs at the Cicia Art Academy Field Base
- There are a couple of floofs at the Meadow Activity Support Center and the Bug Catcher's Cabin
If you want to know how to quickly find floofs each time you log in, you can use the tracking ability in your compendium to find floofs in the area. Just open your map, click the leaf book compendium symbol in the bottom left, navigate to the animals tab, and hit "track" on floof yarn.
This will give you a small search radius nearby where there should be a floof to groom. After collecting 50 total, you'll unlock "precise tracking" that will point you directly to further floofs.
