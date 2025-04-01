How to make Sweet Frappe in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

You'll spend a lot of time cooking in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, but coffee is a different ball game. There are plenty of recipes to learn, and though the Sweet Frappe is one of the more uncommon, you'll need it to complete the Cooking Adventures: Cozy Beverage edition quest. It does take a little more foraging than your standard coffee creations, however, so can be a little confusing if you don't know where to start.

A Sweet Frappe consists of three ingredients, all of which you can find around the map. You'll also need to progress a bit further into the story so you can access Icy Peak, which requires completing every quest in the Seaside Resort, Rainbow Reef, Mount Hothead, Gemstone Mountain, and Spooky Swamp. So, if you're ready to take on the perilous quest of creating a perfect Sweet Frappe, here's what you need to do.

How to make a Sweet Frappe in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

You'll need three ingredients to make a Sweet Frappe in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. You won't be able to make a coffee without at least one Candlenut, so you should have plenty on hand. To create a Sweet Frappe, you will need the following ingredients:

1x Candlenut

1x Snowsicle

1x Sugar Kelp

When you've got all the ingredients, you'll need to head to the coffee machine either in Hello Kitty's Cafe or in the Comedy Club where Hangyodon is. You'll automatically use a Candlenut to make a coffee so you won't need to select that. So choose the other two ingredients from your inventory and you will successfully craft a Sweet Frappe, which will unlock the recipe for future reference.

Where to get Sweet Frappe ingredients in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Candlenuts are by far the easiest ingredient to collect for this recipe since you'll get them as gifts from Hangyodon whenever you give him items and increase your friendship. Similarly, Sugar Kelp is a gift from Keroppi each time you increase your friendship by giving him a present.



Snowcicles are the hardest ingredient to gather since they can only be found around Icy Peak. Seven Snowcicles appear every day, so once you're there you shouldn't have too hard a time finding them. You will need a decent amount of stamina though, as it's a pretty challenging climb to the top of Icy Peak if you aren't lucky enough to have all the Snowcicles spawn around the bottom. Since you only need one for this recipe, you'll be able to leave as soon as you find one, though it might be worth grabbing more while you're there.