This whimsical adventure game sees you play as a retired Sherlock Holmes whose beekeeping hobby keeps getting interrupted by pesky crimes

Sherlock Holmes never struck me as the retiring sort, more the 'dying in his armchair mid-deduction' sort. Nonetheless, this is the premise of The Beekeeper's Picnic—A Sherlockian Adventure, a charming little adventure game that's just released on Steam.
Finally fed up with the detective lark, Holmes retires to the village of Fulworth to start a new life as a beekeeper. He's eventually joined by Dr Watson, who Holmes wants to help "rest and recuperate" from his service as a medic in the first world war. As part of this, Holmes decides to arrange a picnic for his pal.
Unfortunately for the (former) world's greatest detective, reality simply can't stop throwing mysteries in his path. A woman from the village fete has been kidnapped, a kid's cat has gone missing, a relic from the British museum has been stolen, and a 'mermaid' has apparently washed up on Fulworth beach. Indeed, as shown in the trailer, Holmes can't even go for a walk without tripping over a corpse. "I feel the need to remind you I am retired", he jests.
he game offers a blend of classic and more modern adventure game mechanics. The village of Fulworth is openly explorable, with numerous characters to speak to like a "prickly police officer" and a "clown with a tragic past." According to developer Afoot games, solving the various mysteries will involve both logical deduction and more narrative-based decision making. "Puzzles have multiple solutions, some of which may please your neighbours more than others."
Interestingly, the Beekeeper's Picnic's Steam page features a badge that proudly proclaims "no gen AI was used in this indie game." Steam requires developers who use generative AI tools to disclose the fact as part of its terms of service. But this is the first time I've seen a developer declare no generative AI was used in the game.
Despite my initial statement, I rather like this more playful take on Sherlock Holmes, especially given Frogwares' games that star Conan Doyle's detective tend to be more serious. Frogwares' most recent effort was 2023's Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, which folded Lovecraftian elements into the mysteries and was generally well-liked by players. It's likely to be a while before we see another Holmes game by the Polish studio, as it's currently working on The Sinking City 2.
Best cozy games: Relaxed gaming
Best anime games: Animation-inspired
Best JRPGs: Classics and beyond
Best cyberpunk games: Techno futures
Best gacha games: Freemium fanatics
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
No Sleep For Kaname Date will have us dreaming of AI: The Somnium Files' deranged detective again this July
An unannounced Hogwarts Legacy expansion and 'definitive edition' have reportedly been cancelled