This whimsical adventure game sees you play as a retired Sherlock Holmes whose beekeeping hobby keeps getting interrupted by pesky crimes

News
By published

Sell an apiary? My dear Watson!

Sherlock Holmes looks out across a chalk cliff bay with a bloody corpse at his feet in The Beekeeper&#039;s Picnic
(Image credit: Afoot Games)

Sherlock Holmes never struck me as the retiring sort, more the 'dying in his armchair mid-deduction' sort. Nonetheless, this is the premise of The Beekeeper's Picnic—A Sherlockian Adventure, a charming little adventure game that's just released on Steam.

Finally fed up with the detective lark, Holmes retires to the village of Fulworth to start a new life as a beekeeper. He's eventually joined by Dr Watson, who Holmes wants to help "rest and recuperate" from his service as a medic in the first world war. As part of this, Holmes decides to arrange a picnic for his pal.

Unfortunately for the (former) world's greatest detective, reality simply can't stop throwing mysteries in his path. A woman from the village fete has been kidnapped, a kid's cat has gone missing, a relic from the British museum has been stolen, and a 'mermaid' has apparently washed up on Fulworth beach. Indeed, as shown in the trailer, Holmes can't even go for a walk without tripping over a corpse. "I feel the need to remind you I am retired", he jests.

The Beekeeper's Picnic - A Sherlockian Point and Click Adventure Trailer - YouTube The Beekeeper's Picnic - A Sherlockian Point and Click Adventure Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

he game offers a blend of classic and more modern adventure game mechanics. The village of Fulworth is openly explorable, with numerous characters to speak to like a "prickly police officer" and a "clown with a tragic past." According to developer Afoot games, solving the various mysteries will involve both logical deduction and more narrative-based decision making. "Puzzles have multiple solutions, some of which may please your neighbours more than others."

Interestingly, the Beekeeper's Picnic's Steam page features a badge that proudly proclaims "no gen AI was used in this indie game." Steam requires developers who use generative AI tools to disclose the fact as part of its terms of service. But this is the first time I've seen a developer declare no generative AI was used in the game.

Despite my initial statement, I rather like this more playful take on Sherlock Holmes, especially given Frogwares' games that star Conan Doyle's detective tend to be more serious. Frogwares' most recent effort was 2023's Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, which folded Lovecraftian elements into the mysteries and was generally well-liked by players. It's likely to be a while before we see another Holmes game by the Polish studio, as it's currently working on The Sinking City 2.

Best cozy gamesBest anime gamesBest JRPGsBest cyberpunk gamesBest gacha games

Best cozy games: Relaxed gaming
Best anime games: Animation-inspired
Best JRPGs: Classics and beyond
Best cyberpunk games: Techno futures
Best gacha games: Freemium fanatics

Rick Lane
Contributor

Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about adventure
The titular Kaname Date, presumably about to have a very long day of sleuthing

No Sleep For Kaname Date will have us dreaming of AI: The Somnium Files' deranged detective again this July
Hogwarts Legacy potions professor holding a potion

An unannounced Hogwarts Legacy expansion and 'definitive edition' have reportedly been cancelled
Bohemia Interactive shows off the destructive power of its helicopters and mortars in ArmA Reforger

'Game changing' ArmA Reforger update adds attack helicopters, mortars, and destructible buildings: 'nowhere on the battlefield is safe anymore'
See more latest
Most Popular
Bohemia Interactive shows off the destructive power of its helicopters and mortars in ArmA Reforger
'Game changing' ArmA Reforger update adds attack helicopters, mortars, and destructible buildings: 'nowhere on the battlefield is safe anymore'
A guard walks up a staircase onto the bridge of a ship in The Dark Mod
After 16 years, The Dark Mod finally has guards as perceptive as in Thief: 'The days of seeing knocked-out AI in the middle of a bright spotlight get ignored are over'
An Ultramarine dressed in Wolf Pack armour, including a white wolf&#039;s head pauldron, readies for battle with a gothic 40k city in the background.
Quell your fears, Ultramarines! Just because Space Marine 3 is happening doesn't mean the end of support for Space Marine 2: 'There are surprises even dataminers haven’t found out about'
Wordle answers
Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, March 29
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: Elon Musk listens as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump addresses a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. As is tradition with incoming presidents, Trump is traveling to Washington, DC to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House as well as meet with Republican congressmen on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Elon Musk says he's sold X to Elon Musk's xAI
Split Fiction screenshot
Co-op hit Split Fiction now holds three Guinness World Records that seem destined to be won specifically by co-op hit Split Fiction
Two kids in Inzoi
Inzoi studio says running over children is 'highly inappropriate' after players discover they could launch kids into the next life by pasting them with their cars
Jacob Diaz in MindsEye
The new game from former Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies is coming in June, and boy it sure looks like a Rockstar game
black ops 6 guy poses for season 3
Over 60% of Call of Duty players reported for cheating are on console, but the data says nearly all cheaters are on PC: 'We've found that many of these reports have been inaccurate'
A shadowy version of Pac-Man looms in the darkness.
Look how they've massacred my boy: The newest Pac-Man game will have mechs, airdashing, and a 'dark sci-fi' story