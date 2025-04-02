Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, April 2

If you need a little help with today's Wordle then our tips can refresh your general guesses, guiding you towards a win. And if you need more than a little help (we've all been there), feel free to read through our April 2 (1383) clue, or even take a peek at today's answer.

My joy at finding three yellow letters early on quickly turned to frustration as they remained the same colour no matter where I placed them. Some of it's my own fault—do check which slots you've already tried before rushing for your next great idea—but not all of it. I solved this one mostly by trial and error, whittling down the possibilities until there was only one arrangement left.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, April 2

This could be a hex or magical punishment, or a run of bad luck that made someone feel like they were living under one. More generally, this is another term for a swear word.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here you go. The answer to the April 2 (1383) Wordle is CURSE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

April 1: JEWEL

JEWEL March 31 : BOOTY

: BOOTY March 30: QUOTA

QUOTA March 29: SORRY

SORRY March 28: VERSE

VERSE March 27 : SHEET

: SHEET March 26: ELBOW

ELBOW March 25: SHELF

SHELF March 24 : ANGLE

: ANGLE March 23: DOPEY

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.