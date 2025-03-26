How to use Soulstones in The First Berserker: Khazan

So you've destroyed a mysterious energy-emitting ore and want to know what that actually means.

The First Berserker Khazan Soulstones - Daphrona
(Image credit: Nexon)

Smashing your first Soulstone in The First Berserker: Khazan is a bit confusing—a little message pops up saying "You've destroyed a mysterious energy-emitting ore" but nothing else happens. You can find these red glowing crystals scattered throughout each of Khazan's missions, and while you might have assumed they impact the ending as mysterious objects often do, they actually provide bonuses.

Destroying enough Soulstones and then talking to the right character lets you gain some buffs that'll help you out in combat. So, here's how to use your collected Soulstones in The First Berserker: Khazan, plus some tips for finding and smashing them more easily.

Where to find Soulstones

The First Berserker Khazan Soulstone
You can find a certain number of Soulstones hidden in every mission(Image credit: Nexon)

You'll encounter a red-glowing Soulstone in your very first mission after Khazan escapes imprisonment—it's just in the cave with the wounded soldiers and the tough armoured miniboss enemy. You'll have to continue along the path up into the cave and through a side passage to access its platform. All you need to do to claim a Soulstone is destroy it with your weapon, which will prompt the message "You've destroyed a mysterious energy-emitting ore".

Later on, once you unlock the ability to select missions via The Crevice—essentially your Netherworld HQ—you can see above each mission icon how many Soulstones there are and how many you've found. It's also worth noting that once you unlock it via the main story, you can use the javelin to smash Soulstones, or even ranged projectile items such as throwing a stone.

How to unleash Soulstones

The First Berserker Khazan - Spending Soulstones
You can unleash Soulstones with Daphrona when you meet her in Embars Ruins(Image credit: Nexon)

You'll need to progress the main story to the point where you meet Daphrona in the depths of the Embars Ruins. This Netherworld being gives you the option to "Unleash Soulstones" which lets you spend them to acquire one of two buffs:

  • Lacrima gain +2%
  • Health recovery +2%

After you've reached a certain threshold of unleashed Soulstones, you'll also gain Max Spirit +1, giving you more spirit slots to consume to use skills. Once you've completed the Embars Ruins mission and defeated Scale, you can find Daphrona in the Netherworld side of The Crevice and continue to unleash any Soulstones you find with her there.

