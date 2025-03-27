How to craft a pickaxe in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Getting a pickaxe in Hello Kitty Island Adventure isn't something you'll need to do as soon as you set foot on the island. In fact, it's not a tool you'll need for much else outside of clearing walkways since it's not actually used for mining. But it's still something you'll eventually want to know how to unlock while you work your way around Friendship Island should you encounter any blocked paths.

To unlock the crafting recipe for a pickaxe, you need to get your friendship with My Melody to Level 11. Making sure you give her gifts each day and complete any quests she gives you in the meantime is your key to boosting your level as quickly as possible, so it does take some time.

Once you've got there, you'll unlock the "Revive the Oasis" quest, which you need to complete to get the recipe as a reward. Here's everything you need to do to complete the quest and be on your way with your new tool.

How to unlock the pickaxe recipe in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

As mentioned, to get a pickaxe in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you need to complete the Revive the Oasis quest. You can start this by meeting Keroppi at the Oasis. You'll then be told something is blocking the waterflow between the Crystal Caves and PomPomPurin's Dessert Boat. My Melody will then join your conversation, and the three of you will have to look around the Oasis for clues. By clues, this means finding what is blocking the waterflow.



Keroppi will lead you to a cavern opening blocked by a large boulder on the right of the wooden bridge. After finding this, you need to cross the bridge with Keroppi and enter the Crystal Caves. Once you've found the source of water, which is blocked by another boulder, Chococat will join you and give you the crafting recipe for a pickaxe.

To craft the pickaxe, you need the following materials:

10 x Woodblocks

3 x Ingots

Once you've crafted the pickaxe, go back to the cave and destroy the boulders blocking the waterway. This will flood the Oasis again and trigger you to talk to Keroppi to complete the quest. Once you've completed this quest, the pickaxe will stay in your tool wheel so you won't have to craft a second one. Unlike Kuromi asking for your diving gear back and making you craft your own.