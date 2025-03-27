An unannounced Hogwarts Legacy expansion and 'definitive edition' have reportedly been cancelled
Warner's ongoing restructuring has claimed more victims.
A new Bloomberg report says a planned expansion for Hogwarts Legacy, as well as a "Definitive Edition" release that would've included the base game and the new content in a single package, have been cancelled as part of the ongoing structuring of Warner's game business.
The expansion hadn't been formally announced, but the Definitive Edition in question is presumably the director's cut version that was first reported in 2024. The Bloomberg report says the expansion was cancelled because the cost of making it wasn't justified by the amount of content expected to result.
Warner embarked upon a restructuring of its game division earlier this year, following the high-profile failures of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Multiversus, which resulted in a staggering $300 million loss between them. The fallout was ugly: In February, Warner closed Monolith, Player First Games, and WB San Diego, and cancelled its struggling Wonder Woman game. A month prior to those closures, Warner Bros Games chief David Haddad announced that he was stepping down from the position.
Even in the wake of all that, though, the cancellation of a Hogwarts Legacy expansion and re-release is surprising. Hogwarts Legacy was a massive success for Warner in 2023, and the company was still talking about it last month after closing all those studios, saying Harry Potter was one of four "tentpole franchises"—along with Game of Thrones, Mortal Kombat, and DC—that would be the priority of its game business going forward.
A sequel to Hogwarts Legacy, which Warner said in September 2024 was one of its "biggest priorities," is still in development, according to the report, but it's hard to imagine that an expansion wouldn't do gangbusters business too, and arrive much sooner than an entirely new game.
I've reached out to Warner for comment and will update if I receive a reply.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Promising '90s style point-and-clicker Rosewater rides out today, featuring trail-worn cowpoke authors and weird alt-universe science
Mindbending free multimedia adventure ENA: Dream BBQ is out now, has activated all my neurons and opened my third eye