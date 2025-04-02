7 years after its debut, Deltarune chapters 3 and 4 are finally coming in June
Today's Nintendo Direct showcase had some good news for PC gamers too.
Hollow Knight: Silksong wasn't the only long-awaited game to finally get a release date (or, at least, a release year) at today's Nintendo Direct showcase: After long years of waiting, Deltarune developer Toby Fox announced today that Deltarune Chapters 1-4 will be released on June 5 as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2—and that chapters 3 and 4 will come to PC on the same day.
It's been a while, yeah? The first chapter of Deltarune, the followup to Undertale, came to PC in 2018, and was free; chapter two showed up in 2021, and was also free. But, channeling the spirit of shareware, Fox said subsequent chapters would not be free, so if you wanted the full Deltarune experience you were going to have to kick in some cash. Hey, fair enough.
Since then, though, it's been quiet. 2022 was a bust, and both 2023 and 2024 brought promises that things were happening but no actually happenings. 2025 brought more of the same, including an explanation for the extended wait—game development is complicated, basically—until today's Nintendo Direct and subsequent confirmation from Fox that yes, it's coming to us too.
"Deltarune Chapters 1-4 will be released on June 5th as a launch title for Nintendo Switch 2!" Fox wrote on Bluesky. "It's also coming to Steam, Switch, PS4, and PS5 the same day!"
Fox also shared this cryptic declaration:
In a follow-up newsletter on Fangamer, Fox said Deltarune will cost $25, which will include all the game's chapters. A fifth is in the works—Fox originally intended to release chapters 3, 4, and 5 together but decided the wait would just be too damn long—but to my reading it sounds like there may be plans for more beyond that.
"This $24.99 to me represents the exact price of four chapters!" Fox wrote. "But, it's my hope that as we complete more chapters, you'll feel like this game was a super super super super good deal. Just wait, I'll prove it to you...!"
I guess we'll see how that shakes out later. For now, Deltarune, with the newly-added launch date for chapters 3 and 4, is up for wishlisting on Steam, and chapters 1 and 2 remain available for free.
