Deltarune Chapter 3 is 'pretty much content complete' and will be releasing alongside Chapter 4, says creator Toby Fox

Deltarune, the sorta-sequel to the absurdly popular indie game Undertale, has nearly finished development on its third chapter, according to a new Halloween blog on the game's official newsletter. It's full of cute touches, like a visitation from a certain white fluffy dog. The bigger news, however, is that Chapter 3 is "pretty much content complete". The creator of both games, Toby Fox, goes on to write: "Hooray!"

"Obviously, releasing a game takes many more steps than just finishing the gameplay and graphics. But, people are already transitioning back into working on Chapter 4. Everyone is very excited to work on the next part!"

While Chapter 3 won't be releasing as a free standalone like Chapters 1 and 2, Fox also mentioned that players would be able to get their hands on it sooner than expected. "My original plan was to release Chapter 3, 4, and 5 together. However, the finish line of Chapter 5 is still pretty far off... and I don't think anybody really wants to wait that long to release anything. Especially me."

Instead, once Chapter 4's complete, the game will be available for purchase. Chapter 5 is still coming, you'll just be able to play Chapters 3 and 4 a lot sooner. This is a relief for anyone hungry to return to Deltarune's charming world, seeing as the second chapter arrived on September 17, 2021.

The development of Chapter 4 probably won't take nearly as long, though, as Fox mentions "I've hired a new producer whose entire job it will be to speed up the overall game development for future chapters. So, I feel very optimistic about the next steps of this project."