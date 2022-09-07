Undertale successor Deltarune won't get a new chapter in 2022

Audio player loading…

When Undertale creator Toby Fox released the second chapter of Deltarune last year, it arrived roughly a year behind schedule. That's fine though, because it was reportedly very good, though if you've been waiting with decreasing patience for further instalments, I'm sad to report that none will arrive during 2022.

"We won't be able to put out any new chapters of Deltarune this year," Fox tweeted today, "but as usual, we have a little something special planned for the anniversary of UT/DR (Undertale/Deltarune) Chapter 2… see you next week!"

It'll be interesting to see how Fox approaches further Deltarune chapters. Upon release of Chapter 2, it was announced that the next three chapters—running 3 to 5—would release simultaneously. Unlike chapters 1 and 2, these would come at a price for the whole package. "It's definitely going to cost more than Undertale," Fox wrote in 2021.

Fox hasn't issued any substantial updates since the release of Chapter 2 last September, but he did tweet in May that development is "going well" and that "I'm getting more and more people to help recently, I have good feelings about it."