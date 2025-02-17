Toby Fox is still working on more Deltarune, folks, game development is just complicated

Much-loved Undertale developer Tony Fox's followup-spinoff-thing Deltarune has another two chapters on the way, following the free releases in 2019 and 2021. But what's the status? Well, it's still steadily getting finished—With Chapters 3 and 4 pretty much done after the last few years of development, they're finally in QA, testing, and bugfixing and set to be released, when, you know, they're done.

In a series of posts on BlueSky, Fox has been giving short updates to how Deltarune development has been going since professional bug testers got their hands on Deltarune Chapter 4 last month.

"Still console testing. There are fewer bugs, but there's a lot to go though. (Haven't even tested PS5 yet)," said Fox. "In addition to fixing Ch3/Ch4, we also need to implement having saves from the DEMO carry over to the main game on consoles... We only received the technology to do this now. I hope it works!"

Fox earlier said that the goal of the current round of testing—which started this year—was to test Deltarune chapter 1, 2, 3, and 4 as a unit on all platforms. That is to say on PC, Mac, Switch, PS4, and PS5. The translations are, it seems, already finished and mostly implemented.

Apparently one tester said that they found it inconvenient they were unable to save in the Light World parts of Deltarune, so Fox was adding save points there in Chapter 4 despite being "initially resistant" to the idea. So I guess there's your bombshell gameplay update.

Fox doesn't intend to send out a newsletter update until there's big news to send, so for now the best way to get development updates on Deltarune, when they happen, is to follow Fox on social media—and please don't burn out waiting for it.