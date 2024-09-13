All Zenless Zone Zero codes from the 1.2 livestream

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 livestream codes are here, or to be more accurate, it's usually one single super code with these special programs. For some reason, miHoYo gives out three codes for all of its other games, but just one chunky one for ZZZ—who can say why? Either way, redeeming this code will get you some Polychrome you can use to try for the new characters in its upcoming version 1.2.

This time around we've got two members of the currently under-represented Sons of Calydon biker faction, Caesar and Burnice, though we'll get full details on their kit and abilities in the stream itself. As usual I'll add the code to this article during the stream, plus there's some info lower down about how to redeem it if you haven't before. Remember, this code will expire within a day or so, so claim it now if you do want it.

Zenless Zone Zero codes: All current livestream Polychrome

TOURDEINFERNO - 300 Polychrome, 30,000 Dennies, two Senior Investigator Logs, and three W-Engine Energy Modules

How to redeem ZZZ codes

You have two choices for redeeming ZZZ livestream codes, but first you'll have to reach Inter-Knot rank five and finish the first section of the Business x Strangeness x Justness prologue quest.

The first method is through the game itself:

Open Zenless Zone Zero

Enter the in-game main menu

Select the More option

Click the Redemption Code option

Put a code in the box and click redeem

Grab your items from the mailbox

The other way is through the official site:

Go to the ZZZ code redemption site

Enter the account details you use for the game

Select your region

Enter a code into the box and redeem

Collect the rewards from your in-game mailbox