All Honkai: Star Rail 3.3 livestream codes

The Honkai: Star Rail 3.3 livestream codes have arrived, giving you a little bump of Stellar Jade you can put to use when pulling for new or returning characters in the big update. For those of you who might have only started playing recently, miHoYo runs a livestream for Honkai: Star Rail every six weeks, previewing what's expected to arrive in the upcoming version.

This includes events, quests, new areas, and yes, the official announcements of characters that are arriving—beyond the usual social media drip marketing. For the 3.3 update, we've got five-star remembrance wind character, Hyacine, and five-star nihility quantum character, Cipher. We've also got apparent reruns for Aglaea and The Herta.

I'll include each livestream code in the list below as it drops during the program, as well as some info on the two ways you can redeem them lower down. These livestream codes usually expire within a day or two, so make sure to redeem them soon if you want them.

Honkai: Star Rail codes—All current livestream Stellar Jade

WS25K4Y4C5ET - 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 credits

- 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 credits GT34K5Z4U4EX - 100 Stellar Jade and five Traveler's Guide

- 100 Stellar Jade and five Traveler's Guide SAJ4KLZLDMW3 - 100 Stellar Jade and four Refined Aether

How to redeem Honkai: Star Rail codes

To redeem your codes, you'll need to complete the "A Moment of Peace" Trailblaze mission and unlock the mailbox. After that, you have two different options for redemption, either through the game itself:

Start the game Open the phone menu Select the three dots next to your avatar portrait Click the redemption code option Add a code and choose redeem Grab your rewards from your mailbox

Or you can do it online:

Navigate to the Honkai: Star Rail redemption site

Input your details and select server

Collect your rewards from the in-game mailbox