Five new Steam games you probably missed (April 17, 2023)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2023 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.

Breachers

Release:‌ April 14

Developer:‌ Triangle Factory

Launch price:‌ ‌$30 |‌ ‌£25 |‌ ‌AU$43.95

The premise is pretty simple: what if Rainbow Six Siege, except in VR? That's how Breachers has been sold to me, and the format will be immediately familiar to Siege enthusiasts. In other words: 5v5 battles between attackers and defenders, an array of wildcard gadgets including cloaking devices and breaching gel, extensive weapon customization, and a real requirement for team coordination. It's nice to get a Siege-like for headsets, and if the multiplayer proves too stressful there's also a single player component. It's a bit of a risk to release a PvP shooter exclusively for VR, but the Steam reviews so far have been very positive.

Rewind Or Die

Release:‌ April 14

Developer:‌ Comp-3 Interactive

Launch price:‌ ‌$12 |‌ ‌£10 |‌ ‌AU$17.75

Oh man, here's another Puppet Combo-adjacent schlockfest with unheimlich early 3D graphics. Are we sick of these yet? I'm not! Like all good horror, Rewind or Die has a simple premise: You're working a solo night shift at the video rental store, and something wants to kill you. You'll still need to carry out the usual menial tasks a video store job entails, such as returning video covers to shelves, and you'll also field tedious customer inquiries. There's puzzles too, apparently. This one's set in the UK, and is drenched in the '90s retro-fetishism so ubiquitous of late. Not for the faint of heart, by the way, if earlier Torture Star-published games like Murder House and Bloodwash are anything to go by.

Gobyworld

Release:‌ April 14

Developer:‌ Lisha Pleasure Industries

Launch price:‌ ‌Free

It's for games like Gobyworld that this column exists: a point and click adventure starring a digested piece of gum, which has become stuck in the digestive system of a human. The gum is mercifully anthropomorphized—it would be hard to love an actual piece of gum—and while the game is only around half-an-hour long, it really takes you places: you'll get to explore the mouth, the small and large intestine, and the anus too, among other places. You'll even get to meet other anthropomorphized items, likewise marooned in the belly of the beast.

Dance of Cards

Release:‌ ‌April 14

Developer:‌ GoodMorningMrFrog

Launch price:‌ ‌$9 |‌ ‌£7.19 |‌ ‌AU$13.05

I have never been able to learn the rules of poker because it's too boring. That said, Dance of Cards may change that: it's an RPG set on an ocean liner populated by 16 characters all vying for survival. This ship is set for the New World, but for some reason not everyone on the ship is allowed to actually get there, and so a process of elimination is carried out in the form of poker games. It's simple: If you lose, you die. Best learn the rules then! One of its features is "the feeling of hope amidst the dread" which definitely has my attention.

Hunt the Night

Release:‌ April 14

Developer:‌ Moonlight Games

Launch price:‌ $20 |‌ ‌£16.75 |‌ ‌AU$29.50

Publisher Dangen Entertainment can always be trusted to release games with gorgeous pixel art, and Hunt the Night is no exception. It's a top down Zelda-like with reflex-oriented combat, tough bosses, and extensive character customization. The story is all about the discovery of some bad powerful thing, that has fallen into the hands of some bad powerful people, etcetera: you know the drill. Just know that it's a beautiful thing to behold, and is reportedly very challenging.