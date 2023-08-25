2024 games: All the PC games scheduled for launch next year

With this year beginning to wane, it's time to start thinking about the 2024 games release calendar.

After an inarguably huge year for games, it's possible that the 2024 schedule will wind up feeling a little quieter. But there are already some great-looking and long-awaited games on the schedule for the year.

We're in store for some anticipated sequels like Ark 2, Frostpunk 2, and Little Nightmares 3. There are some indies definitely worth watching as well, such as little builder Tiny Glade, witchy adventure Reka, and magical-girl inspired life sim Field of Mistria. And Hollow Knight: Silksong has to make it out in 2024. Right?

Keep up with the launch calendar for the year here as new release dates land, inevitable delays crop up, and new announcements hit the books.

January

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

January 18 — Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - PoP platformer spinoff (Epic)

- PoP platformer spinoff (Epic) January 26 — Tekken 8 - next installment of the fighting series (Steam)

— - next installment of the fighting series (Steam) January ?? — Palworld - Open-world gun-toting Pokemon (Steam)

February

(Image credit: Inflexion Games)

March

March 5 — Life By You - Life and building sim (Steam)

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)