2024 games: All the PC games scheduled for launch next year

With this year beginning to wane, it's time to start thinking about the 2024 games release calendar.
After an inarguably huge year for games, it's possible that the 2024 schedule will wind up feeling a little quieter. But there are already some great-looking and long-awaited games on the schedule for the year.
We're in store for some anticipated sequels like Ark 2, Frostpunk 2, and Little Nightmares 3. There are some indies definitely worth watching as well, such as little builder Tiny Glade, witchy adventure Reka, and magical-girl inspired life sim Field of Mistria. And Hollow Knight: Silksong has to make it out in 2024. Right?
Keep up with the launch calendar for the year here as new release dates land, inevitable delays crop up, and new announcements hit the books.
January
- January 18 — Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - PoP platformer spinoff (Epic)
- January 26 — Tekken 8 - next installment of the fighting series (Steam)
- January ?? — Palworld - Open-world gun-toting Pokemon (Steam)
February
- February 1 — Granblue Fantasy Relink - Turn-based fantasy RPG (Site)
- February 2 — Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - Co-op cape killing (Steam)
- February 2 — Persona 3 Reload - a P3 remake (Steam)
- February 22 — Nightingale (early access) - Fantasy Victorian crafting survival (Steam)
- February 27 — Destiny 2: The Final Shape - The year's D2 expansion (Site)
- February ?? — Homeworld 3 - Sci-fi space RTS classic revival (Steam)
March
- March 5 — Life By You - Life and building sim (Steam)
New PC games 2024 with TBA launch dates
- Aloft - Crafting survival in the sky (Steam)
- Anger Foot - Kick-heavy FPS (Steam)
- Ara: History Untold - Civ-like 4X strategy (Steam)
- Ark 2 - More dinosaurs, plus Vin Diesel (Steam)
- Baby Steps - Bennett Foddy's next torture engine (Steam)
- Beyond These Stars - City builder on a space whale (Steam)
- Black Myth: Wukong - Chinese mythology action RPG (Steam)
- Blue Protocol - Online anime action RPG (Steam)
- Europa - A Studio Ghibli-inspired platforming adventure (Steam)
- Expeditions - a MudRunner game (Steam)
- Fields of Mistria - Magical girl life sim (Steam)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn - Soulslike for musket fans (Steam)
- Frostpunk 2 - Grim, snowy city management (Steam)
- Galacticare - "Dammit Jim, I'm a doctor" simulator (Steam)
- Greedfall 2: The Dying World - Fantasy flintlock RPG (Steam)
- Lightyear Frontier (Early Access) - Chill farming sim with mechs (Steam)
- Little Nightmares 3 - Frightening platforming (Steam)
- Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP - Remake of the zombie hack-n-slash
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 - Next iteration of Flight Sim (Site)
- Mirthwood - Sandbox fantasy life sim RPG (Steam)
- Multiversus (full launch) - WB's platform fighter relaunch (Site)
- Nivalis - Cyberpunk slice-of-life (Steam)
- Pacific Drive - Road trip survival sim (Steam)
- Pepper Grinder - 2D drill-based burrowing platformer (Steam)
- The Plucky Squire - Colorful storybook escape adventure (Steam)
- Pragmata - Outerspace action adventure
- Reka - Witchy woods crafting (Steam)
- Skate Story - Surreal skateboarding (Steam)
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley - Moominverse adventure game (Steam)
- South Park: Snow Day - The next South Park RPG
- Tiny Glade - Medieval building toy (Steam)