Complete your budget Black Friday gaming PC purchase with these pocket-friendly peripherals

So you've just grabbed yourself a great Black Friday deal, saving hundreds of dollars on your first ever budget gaming PC. Now you just need to finish off the whole setup but without spending a fortune.

Well fear not because I have just the right collection of peripherals, just for you!

Gaming monitor

ASRock Phantom Gaming | 27-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | IPS | FreeSync | $179.99 $109.99 at Newegg (save $70)

ASRock has become a favorite of ours around here over busy shopping periods. These screens always seem to be on offer, and from the one we've used (read our review) they're good value for the money, too. You can't really complain with this 165Hz panel for just over $100.

Acer Nitro | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | FreeSync Premium | 170Hz | $249.99 $169.99 at Newegg (save $80)

This is the best deal on a 1440p gaming monitor we've seen so far. A respectable brand and a respectable spec, this is right in the sweet spot for PC gaming. And for price, in fact.

Your new gaming PC can actually be used with a TV, but it's better to treat it to a decent gaming monitor. Budget computers are best at handling games with a 1080p resolution but if you've spend a little extra and got one with an RTX 4070, for example, then 1440p will be a nicer experience.

And you really don't need to spend a lot of money to get yourself a quality monitor, for either resolution. Both of my picks have 27-inch screens, which may seem a little on the big side, but it goes no small way in making gaming that extra bit immersive.

The ASRock model uses an IPS panel, whereas the Acer Nitro sports a VA screen. The former gives richer colors and better viewing angles, whereas the latter boasts deeper blacks and a wider contrast ration.

They both have fast refresh rates and support AMD's FreeSync technology (which works on Nvidia graphics cards, too). When enabled, it synchronizes the monitor with the GPU, so every new frame is drawn out properly. In short, you get silky scenes every time, with no tearing as you move about.

You won't go wrong picking either of those monitors, so just get the one that best matches your PC's performance. If it was $1000 or less, you'll be better off with the 1080p ASRock.

Gaming keyboard and mouse

Roccat Magma | Full-size | Silent Membrane Switches | LED RGB Top Plate | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (save $20)

While we're big fans of mechanical keyboards, it must be said that a lot of people cant stand the clicky clacky and would much prefer something quieter instead. Enter, the Roccat Magma (read our review), with its whisper quiet membrane switches, full sized layout, and detachable palm rest. The aesthetics here fall firmly into "love it or hate it" territory, but this is a quality keyboard with great customisation options and solid features. A great price for a great brand.

Logitech G203 | Wired | 8,000 DPI | Right-handed | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

This mouse has been sitting in our best gaming mouse guide as a brilliant budget wired option for some time now, and it's still yet to be bested. Perfect as a starter or low-budget option with a list of useful features like 6 programmable buttons, Lightsync RGB effects and a ton of customisation via Logitech's G Hub software, this mouse proves that you don't need to go fancy to get a great gaming peripheral.

Just $50 gets you this great keyboard and mouse combination. Sure the looks might not be to everyone's taste, but it's a little hard to find a decent gaming keyboard that isn't festooned with lurid RGB colors.

The Roccat Magma is ideal for late-night gaming, as it eschews the usual machine-gun fire of mechanical keyboards, and offers a calmer, quieter set of switches. But don't think that this means they're without feel, as the whole device is a quality product.

Plus you're getting a full-size keyboard for that 'I'm a professional, don't you know' look!

As for that Logitech G203 mouse, well it's simply brilliant. And not just for the money, it's a great mouse full-stop. Lots of customization, plenty of buttons, and perfect for gaming. Why spend any more when it's not going to be massively better? I know I wouldn't.

Wired and wireless headset

Razer BlackShark V2 X | 50mm drivers | 12-28,000Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $20)

The Razer Blackshark V2 X features a detachable cardioid mic, 7.1 surround sound and a 50mm set of well-balanced titanium drivers. It's a solid and dependable bit of gear, and while this isn't a gigantic discount we still think this price represents great value for money for such a high-performing headset.

Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED | 40mm drivers | 20-20,000Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | $79.99 $48.99 at Amazon (save $31)

This Logitech headset is a great entry point for those on a budget looking for a wireless solution, and come with a surprising set of features for the money. There's Dolby Atmos support, 18 hours of battery life and a lightweight design, meaning these cans will stay comfortable for longer play sessions. The built-in microphones are not the best-sounding things we've ever heard but are perfectly functional, and at this price we think this set makes a solid budget option.

Many years ago, I used to only use a full speaker set on my gaming PC, turning my nose up at headsets. I always found them to be uncomfortable and had a really tinny sound.

Those days are long gone, though, I only use a headset now. Personally, I prefer wireless, just so I can move about without yanking my PC off its desk, but wired models are best if you want the shortest possible audio latency.

So here are my two picks for you and both are from well-known brands, with decent quality sound. You're not going to get cinema-levels of brain-blasting audio with either of these at this price, but they're more than good enough.

The Razer BlackShark V2 X has the best sound (and the most gaming name) of the two, especially when it comes to the microphone. However, the Logitech G435 Lightspeed isn't too far behind and is packed with features.

These deals show just how good Black Friday deals can be sometimes, as for as little as $200 you can pick up a great monitor, keyboard, mouse, and headset. You can easily blow that kind of money on just one of those things, so it's great that you can get a full gaming PC setup on tight budget.