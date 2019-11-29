Black Friday 2019 gaming mouse deal: get a quality wireless Logitech mouse for $64

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the stuff on sale so far

Black Friday 2019 is here, and if you've been looking for a gaming mouse deal, there are quite a few discounted options already. One of Logitech's high-end mice, the G903, is now just $63.99 on Amazon. That's $16 below the previous price, but the sale only lasts until midnight today.

This mouse uses Logitech's proprietary 'Lightspeed' wireless technology, enabling it to have a 1ms report rate for similar performance to wired USB mice. It uses a PMW3366 optical sensor, with a sensitivity range from 200DPI to 12,000DPI. The G903 also has all the other features you would expect in a gaming mouse, like an ergonomic design (for both left and right-handed use!), customizable buttons, and RGB lighting. The only downside is that this is the older model without Logitech's newer 'Hero' sensor, but it's still a good buy.

Perhaps the most interesting feature of this mouse is that it can charge wirelessly while you use it, if you own Logitech's $120 PowerPlay mousepad. Sadly, the mousepad isn't on sale. It can also recharge over USB.

