The challenge of finding the best Warzone SMG feels never-ending as more are regularly added to our collection of firearms. SMGs are an ideal support to an OP assault or sniper rifle, but it's not uncommon to see them take the lead in the best Warzone loadouts. If you like to get up close and personal with your prey in Verdansk, these are the perfect tools for the job.

Unsurprisingly, we recommend using many of these weapons in our best Warzone guns guide. However, if you're looking for more variety, you've come to the right place. I'm here to walk you through the top ten SMGs in Warzone and tell you why they deserve a spot in your loadouts.

The best SMGs in Warzone

The best Warzone SMGs are:

MAC-10

MP5 (Cold War)

LC10

AK-74u

MP5 (Modern Warfare)

MP7

Bullfrog

AUG (Modern Warfare)

P90

Fennec

S-Tier

S Tier: Top Warzone SMGs

MAC-10

It feels like nothing can stop the MAC-10 at this point. It's a beast in Cold War's Multiplayer modes, and it's just as unstoppable in Warzone. The best part about the MAC-10 is that it's highly customisable. It's a monster indoors, but with the right combination of attachments, you'll still be able to catch a fleeing foe, even if they feel slightly out of range for a submachine gun. Here's Morgan's list of the best MAC-10 loadouts to help you dominate in Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

MP5 (Cold War)

If you're not using the MAC-10, this should be your SMG of choice. Cold War's MP5 was completely busted when it launched, so you'll likely have already heard of its mystical powers. While it hasn't quite managed to re-enact those early-December 2020 scenes of utter carnage, the MP5 is clawing its way back into the meta. You stand a good chance of winning sweaty firefights out in the open, but I've found that it's more fun to use it to sneak up on your opponents. Equip the Tracker perk and Heartbeat Sensor to locate a hostile squad, then stalk them into a building to finish them off.

A-Tier

(Image credit: Activision, Infinity Ward, Treyarch)

A Tier: Great Warzone SMGs

LC10

The LC-10 can be unlocked for free at tier 31 in the Season 2 battle pass, which doesn't feel too demanding if you play Warzone often. However, to whip this weapon into shape, you'll need to spend a few hours unlocking the best attachments. Consider hopping into the upcoming double XP event to grind for the good stuff. Oh, and don't sweat it if you haven't found a formidable build yet, my best LC10 loadouts will point you in the right direction.

AK-74u

The AK-74u is an SMG that I gravitate towards in Cold War's Multiplayer, and that's persuaded me to give it a chance in Warzone. It boasts higher range and damage than the MAC-10, and it also hits harder than the MP5. It's not the easiest firearm to control, but if you manage to tame its vigorous recoil, you'll be downing your opponents in seconds.

MP5 (Modern Warfare)

While most prefer Cold War's MP5, it doesn't push its Modern Warfare predecessor out of the picture. You'll need an extended magazine to take out full squads, but you'll likely have one of these unlocked in your Gunsmith already.

The MP5's overall damage, range, and accuracy aren't quite on par with the MP7, but that doesn't necessarily make it second best. The MP5 is lethal in close combat as it has a high fire rate that's still relatively easy to control. More importantly, you won't be severely punished for shooting while running, so long as you keep your finger glued to the trigger.

B-Tier

(Image credit: Activision)

B Tier: Reliable Warzone SMGs

MP7

Modern Warfare's MP7 stormed into the spotlight again last September, but there's no need to swap it out if you're comfortable using it. This compact killer is easy to recommend for most situations, and I've even selected the best MP7 loadouts to help you make the most of it. Compared to the other SMGs on offer, its fire rate and mobility are difficult to top. Emptying a full clip of accurate shots will quickly boost your kill count and scupper an enemy squad's plans.

Bullfrog

I always think of the Bullfrog as a wildcard, but now and again it's nice to take a break from the loadouts every other player is running to experiment with something different. You can hold LMB to your heart's content with this aggressive little SMG, and it'll spit ammo seemingly forever. That said, I advise that you avoid hip firing with this amphibious firearm as its bullets spread quickly when you're not aiming-down-sights.

AUG (Modern Warfare)

Not to be confused with Cold War's burst fire tactical rifle, the AUG may feel very similar to an AR, but it's actually a submachine gun, and a very good one at that. It won't let you down once you've spotted an enemy, thanks to its low recoil and above-average mobility. It has an edge on others in its class in that you can switch between sprinting and aiming-down-sights very quickly. So, it's the perfect weapon for a run-and-gun approach.

(Image credit: Activision)

P-90

Some doubt the powers of the P90, but I love rushing around corners with it. I find that it's still a competent little firearm despite the flood of SMGs that have been released since it was first added to the game, and it never struggles to gun down opponents at close ranges. You may be surprised to learn that the P90 has superior accuracy, range, and fire rate compared to the base MAC-10, so if you're struggling to get on with the current meta loadouts, give this golden oldie a try.

Fennec

The Fennec doesn't get much attention anymore, but its fire rate and recoil stats make it powerful enough to compete in the current meta. It's unlock requirements are oddly specific, though. If you haven't already, you'll need to score five kills while using the Solozero Optics Mini Reflex and Ranger Foregrip in ten different matches. I've found that picking a gun that everyone else has forgotten about can sometimes give me a cheeky advantage, but your mileage may vary.