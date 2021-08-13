The best Stoner 63 loadouts for Warzone

It's high time we took a real close look at the LMG metagame in Call of Duty: Warzone. The Stoner 63 has been genuinely solid since its addition to Warzone during the Cold War integration, and it's a great shout when you're looking for a reliable long-range weapon that's easy to use and hits nice and hard.

So then, here's the best loadouts for the Stoner 63, with a super long-range option to use as your primary, and a more lightweight option to utilise as sniper support. Enjoy.

The best long-range Warzone Stoner 63 loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 21.8" Task Force

21.8" Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Ammunition: 120 Rnd Speed Mag

120 Rnd Speed Mag Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Secondary:

CX-9 (unlocked by getting 2 Longshot kills while using an SMG in 5 different matches)

Perks:

EOD

Overkill

Amped

Throwables:

Claymore

Heartbeat Sensor

Want to hunker down and absolutely shred your enemies from miles away? Fancy having absolutely no mobility while wielding your primary weapon? Well have I got the loadout for you. The Stoner 63 is a long-ranged monster, and the attachments you're adding to this thing are going to further bolster this aspect of the weapon.

Long-time readers and connoisseurs of Warzone loadout guides won't be shocked to see the Agency Suppressor adorning this gun's front-end. That's because, put simply, it does absolutely everything.

For those of you not in the know, imagine an attachment that boosted your range and bullet velocity, improved your recoil control, and stopped you from appearing on the map to enemies. Now imagine the only drawback that mattered was aim-down-sight speed. Sounds ridiculous, but the Agency Suppressor does all of that. What an absolute delight.

We're not done there though. The 21.8" Task Force barrel is another fantastic option when it comes to getting those sweet, sweet longshots. It completely wrecks your mobility, including your ADS and ADS movement speed, but you shouldn't be shooting someone without thoroughly scoping them out (with your Axial Arms 3x) beforehand. Get your eye in early and you'll be able to gun down foes with very little recoil, extremely easily.

(Image credit: Activision)

So, now the recoil-reduction is out of the way, why don't we get a little bit of that sweet, sweet mobility back? I've added the Airborne Elastic Wrap to this Stoner 63 build, because we have gone a little hard on reducing that aim-down-sight time. I feel a bit bad about that, so I've compensated by reducing it significantly with this rear grip attachment. Be careful though, your sprint-to-fire time will be disgustingly low by this point. Don't even try it, just switch to your CX-9 if you're sprinting around at close-range.

Finally, this weapon uses the 120 Rnd Speed Mag because the reload speed and magazine capacity could do with a little improvement. It's still an LMG's reload so don't get too greedy, but it's well worth having a little bit of extra speed to sneak a reload in between gunfights. You don't need to be restocking your mag every single time, but in a match where you're getting targeted from all angles and have to keep returning fire, the speedy 120 rounder works best.

Perk-wise, I'm using EOD to reduce the danger Semtex-lobbers cause you, Overkill so we can have an SMG secondary (although switch it out for Ghost when you can), and a nice little bit of Amped. This is particularly handy with an LMG because it feels like it takes years to switch guns without this perk.

Finally, I'm making sure Claymores are on this loadout, because when hiding out in a building, there's nothing better than catching an enemy out when they're trying to catch you out with a flank. Keep your ears out for the 'click, boom' and swing round with your SMG in hand to mow them down.

The best sniper support Warzone Stoner 63 loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: 20.7" Match Grade

20.7" Match Grade Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip

SFOD Speedgrip Rear Grip: Serpent Grip

Secondary:

Swiss K31 (unlocked by getting 2 Headshot kills in 15 different completed matches with a sniper rifle)

Perks:

EOD

Overkill

Amped

Throwables:

Semtex

Stun Grenades

This Stoner 63 loadout is a little bit more versatile than the previous one, because you aren't building a gun exclusively for slow movement and max range. No, instead you're building a weapon for fairly slow movement and pretty damn long range.

(Image credit: Activision)



For this loadout, you should be bringing a sniper rifle along - I like the Swiss K31 for its aggression and quick aim-down-sight speed. To help out with this, the SFOD Speedgrip and Serpent Grip are here to boost your mobility and help you in your quest to actually aim down your Stoner 63's sights in time to follow up your sniper's shots that don't quite kill.

We don't need an extended mag here, because you shouldn't need as many shots to kill after a sniper hit, but you'll 100% need Amped so it's actually possible to switch guns and aim in time before your foe finds cover. Your standard Suppressor instead of the Agency Suppressor will further help in getting those kills, at the slight penalty of a bit of damage range.