The best OTs 9 loadouts for Warzone

The Warzone OTs 9 is an absolute monster at close range, with a ridiculous amount of damage at point-blank. For indoor engagements, it'll shred, particularly given its addition to the game along with a few SMG nerfs. Without much recoil and a strong fire rate, it's a Warzone gun you should totally think about for your next SMG loadout.

That's where I come in. Below you'll find two Warzone OTs 9 loadouts—one for helping out with range and the other for speed—plus how to unlock the weapon if you haven't got it yet.

How to unlock the OTs 9 in Warzone

You'll need to get a double kill with an SMG in 15 different matches, which is easy to do if you just head into Black Ops Cold War and play a few games of Face-Off. Remember though, you have to finish the match all the way through; don't quit after you get the kills.

Alternatively, you can pop into a game of Zombies and get yourself 50 Tempest kills within two seconds of them reappearing with an SMG. If you're more a Zombies player, this can be a solid way to get your OTs 9 unlocked faster.

The best OTs 9 Warzone loadout for boosting range

Attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 8.1" Task Force

8.1" Task Force Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: Spetsnaz 40 Rnd

Secondary:

FARA 83 (unlocked by getting 2 headshot kills in 15 different matches with Assault Rifles)

Perks:

EOD

Ghost

Amped

Throwables:

Semtex

Heartbeat S

So, the OTs 9 has a completely ludicrous time-to-kill when it comes to its maximum damage range. According to stats tested by TrueGameData, you'll have a time-to-kill of less than 0.5 seconds when you're around eight metres from your target, even if you're hitting lower-torso shots. This is a whole tenth of a second faster than other SMG favourites like the Bullfrog or AK-74u, which can make a huge difference in tight engagements.

This gun may struggle can struggle outside of that maximum damage range, though. Sure, you'll destroy enemy SMGs up to eight metres away, but you'll swiftly drop off in effectiveness, with a TTK hitting almost a whole second around 16m. So then, what should we do about it?

The GRU Suppressor and 8.1” Task Force barrel are both perfect for addressing this, extending the range of your weapon enough to compete with other SMGs as well as boosting your bullet velocity if you really fancy that extra reliability. The recoil pattern of this gun is pretty solid, too, and this is further beefed up by the Spetsnaz Grip. It's harmed slightly by your barrel, but since you're using this weapon in fairly close-quarters, that won't be an issue. Finally, I've put a KGB Skeletal Stock on there to help, alongside your Task Force Barrel, with strafe speed. You'll be able to pull this gun up in no time and with 40-round mags, hopefully down a couple tangos before having to reload.

The best maximum speed Warzone OTs 9 loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Sound Suppressor Stock: Spetsnaz Stock

Spetsnaz Stock Underbarrel: VDV Speedgrip

VDV Speedgrip Ammunition: 40 Rnd

40 Rnd Rear Grip: Speed Tape

Secondary:

CR-56 AMAX (Unlocked by getting three Gunbutt kills using an assault rifle in ten different matches)

Perks

Double Time

Restock

Tracker

Throwables:

Semtex

Stun Grenade

For this version of the OTs 9, we're going full speed ahead. I've gone for the maximum speed possible without compromising too much; When you pop Dead Silence with this loadout, you'll be all over your enemies like a swarm of wasps. The Sound Suppressor makes sure you remain off the radar, as well as boosting your ADS and sprint-out time along with your Speed Tape, further boosting your mobility out of a sprint.

The Spetsnaz Stock worsens your hip-fire accuracy a bit, but the trade-off is your movement speed while aiming and firing is beefed up big time. It's so worth it when you're running-and-gunning. Finally, in the quartet of speed-based attachments, we have the VDV Speedgrip, which both improves your horizontal recoil control and makes you move faster while sprinting. The weapon description says it slows your non-sprint speed down, but don't worry about that—why wouldn't you sprint?

The default magazine size of this gun is pretty poor, too, so I've had to go for the Spetsnaz 40 Rnd ammunition attachment with this loadout as well. It slightly slows your reload and ADS speed, but the lack of ammo capacity will get you killed more often than that extra speed will save you. It's still small, but now it's at least workable in trios and quads where you'll have multiple enemies coming at you at the same time.

I've kept things speedy with perks and equipment, too. Double Time boosts your tactical sprint duration so you can chase enemies down more easily along with Tracker, which lets you see their footsteps and stay on their tail when they round corners. Restock is a great option, too: You'll be playing aggressively with this loadout and it's extremely worth having extra grenades.

The Semtex and Stun Grenades are my picks for throwables here. Semtex can quickly chunk off a bit of health from an enemy or three in a building you're trying to infiltrate, while stuns can completely disorient them and essentially give you a free kill if you're quick. Combine these with Restock and any Dead Silences you come across and your aggression can go a really long way with the OTs 9.