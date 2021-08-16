The best TEC-9 loadout for Warzone

The TEC-9 has been added to Warzone, and with it comes a really interesting variety of loadout options. It reminds me of the FiNN LMG with its fancy fire rate-altering attachments, or the M4A1 and the unique semi-automatic ammunition attachments. The TEC-9 takes this a step further by using the muzzle attachment slot to get these alternative fire methods sorted.

Unlocked at Rank 31 of the Season 5 Battle Pass, the TEC-9 is a semi-automatic SMG by default. However, with the right attachments you can beef it up to a 3-round burst or even fully automatic. But which of those options works best?

The best fully-automatic Warzone TEC-9 loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Full Auto Repeater

Full Auto Repeater Barrel: 4.9" Task Force

4.9" Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Ammunition: STANAG 48 Rnd

Secondary:

Perks:

EOD

Tempered

Combat Scout

Throwables:

Semtex

Stun Grenade

Something weird about the TEC-9 is that the gun's damage values actually change when you use the different muzzle types. We all knew the fire rates would be different, but not this too! According to JGod , the fully automatic version of the TEC-9 does the least damage of the three, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's the worst of the bunch. In fact, the super fast fire rate of this TEC-9 build makes it the best in many ways.

Your time-to-kill when fully automatic is the fastest the TEC-9 can be at all ranges, so this one is decked out to absolutely shred close-up. It's a classic SMG in that sense.

There's also the position concealment that the Full Auto Repeater adds. The TEC-9 doesn't actually have any silencer options, and works more like the Eliminator attachments. Position concealment means you're visible on enemies' minimaps while shooting, but when you stop firing you vanish. It's a lot harder to keep track of compared to playing with no suppression at all, and only the most vigilant players will be able to punish the use of a position concealment attachment.

For the barrel, I'm using the 4.9" Task Force. It's bad for recoil control, but fantastic for everything else, especially strafe speed. Speeding up your movement with the TEC-9 will make close-range engagements a whole lot easier to manage, and you should be able to take enemies while dodging their bullets a lot of the time. It even compensates for the recoil control by boosting your damage range and bullet velocity, handy when aiming at baddies from a distance.

(Image credit: Activision)

The strafe speed added is even further helped by your Raider Stock, which boosts your ADS firing movement speed for maximum cha-cha sliding while shooting. Along with the Tiger Team Spotlight boosting your mobility even further, you'll have a seriously fast-paced SMG on your hands with this fully-automatic TEC-9.

This gun's main strength is also its main downfall. Your fire rate is absolutely rapid, but with such a fast fire rate comes a lot of instances where you're reloading when you'd rather be shooting. It's mitigated a little bit by the STANAG 48 Rnd magazine, but it can still be frustrating, just like it does with the MAC-10.

I enjoy pairing an SMG like this with a nice little ranged assault rifle. The Krig 6 fits the bill nicely, but you could always pair the two new guns up and go for the EM2 as well.

I'm also using both of the new Season 5 perks with this loadout! Obviously, you'll need Overkill first to get hold of the loadout initially, but if you can grab another one, you'll have access to both Tempered and Combat Scout.

It's still early days, so these may change and turn out to be terrible in the meta. But you're already running a not-fully-silenced SMG, so why not ditch Ghost too? Tempered massively cuts down your re-plating time, so you can duck into cover and get spraying after armouring up far more quickly than your enemies. With Combat Scout, hitting an enemy briefly pings them for your teammates, which helps massively with calling out their locations. It also highlights them through walls for you for a little bit, making it a brilliant pick when you're trying to chase them down and finish them off as they retreat.

We'll see how these new perks do in the meta, but I'm excited and reckon they could be real game-changers.

The best semi-automatic Warzone TEC-9 loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator

SOCOM Eliminator Barrel: 6.7" Ranger

6.7" Ranger Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: 36 Rnd

Secondary:

Perks:

EOD

High Alert

Amped

Throwables:

Semtex

Stun Grenades

The semi-automatic version of the TEC-9 is actually a pretty odd choice in comparison to the full-auto and burst counterparts. With this loadout, I'm going for a ranged build that'll be enjoyable for fans of the FAL back when that gun was meta.

If you manage to get a couple of headshots in the mix, your time-to-kill will jump up massively, so give the TEC-9 a go if you really feel like a big dog when it comes to your pinpoint aim at range. If anything this is a bit of a sniper support in style, so I've paired it with the Kar98k. It'll still shred close up, but just make sure you're pre-aiming at head or chest level.

Like I mentioned before, you don't actually get to use a suppressor on this weapon. No, it's a SOCOM Eliminator day today—it'll still help with position concealment and vertical recoil though! Watch the side-to-side bounce with this thing on your gun—if it gets to be too much then feel free to swap the attachment out for a Flash Guard or something.

(Image credit: Activision)

Since we're supporting a Kar98k with this loadout, I want to use the 6.7" Ranger barrel. That bullet velocity will come in extremely handy, especially since this is an SMG we're talking about. There's also the 3x optic to help with target acquisition, and a nice, but not ostentatious, 36 round magazine. We don't need to go overboard with this since you're not fully automatic, but it's nice to have those extra bullets in the chamber for when you just can't get that final blow.

Finally, the Field Agent Grip is here—the quintessential choice for any loadout with range as its forte. It'll help both horizontal and vertical recoil more than any other underbarrel attachment, so chuck it on there and get to work.

There you go—the best TEC-9 loadouts for the start of Warzone Season 5! I'll keep an eye on the meta and get this page updated if new information comes to light of course, but definitely rank that gun up and give these builds a run. They might just become your new go-tos.