The best MP5 loadouts for Warzone

The Warzone MP5 is a perennial classic, with two separate versions to use at the moment. Both the Modern Warfare and Cold War MP5 are great options for use in Verdansk, and I've put together a loadout for each of them so you can pick the perfect poison.

Both MP5s are absolutely fantastic as straight-up SMGs, and I'd be lying to you if I suggested using them as sniper support or long-range options in the current meta. So I've put together a couple of the best MP5 Warzone loadouts for maximum movement speed for as little cost as possible—one for the Modern Warfare MP5 and one for the Cold War MP5. Try them both and see which you prefer.

The best MP5 Warzone loadout (MW)

Attachments:

Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Monolithic Integral Suppressor Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Stock: FTAC Collapsible

FTAC Collapsible Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Secondary:

Grau 5.56 (unlocked by getting 5 kills in a minute while using an assault rifle 25 times)

Perks:

Double Time

Ghost

Amped

Throwables:

Throwing Knife

Stun Grenades

For the Modern Warfare MP5, we're using the specialist attachment that makes this gun special: the Monolithic Integral Suppressor. Since it's a barrel attachment which silences your gun, you don't actually need to put a suppressor in the muzzle slot. That gibes you an extra attachment to play with. The barrel attachment here does what you need a suppressor to do, in that it takes you off the map for enemy players when you fire your weapon. It also boosts your bullet velocity and damage range which is super helpful when you start to shoot enemies from a bit further away.

This version of the MP5 has the 5mW Laser attached in the laser spot. This is preferred to the Tac Laser because of the general mobility benefits. While the Tac Laser boosts ADS speed, the 5mW Laser is a different matter entirely. Your tactical sprint to fire time is increased enormously, as well as your hip fire spread, meaning you can start shooting enemies at lightning pace as soon as you catch up to them with this mega speedy Warzone MP5 loadout.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

For that mobility boost, I use the FTAC Collapsible stock attachment. Along with speeding up your movement (walking, aiming, and sprinting) and ADS speed, it significantly decreases your hip fire area, further zeroing in on hip fire-range enemies and often making the difference in a gunfight. This is improved even more by the Merc Foregrip underbarrel, too, which also stops some of that pesky vertical recoil.

Of course, we need an ammunition increase in battle royale. Unfortunately, the biggest mag we can get with the Modern Warfare MP5 is 45, which leaves a lot to be desired when compared to the Bullfrog and PP19 Bizon. Still, with it you'll at least be able to down a couple tangos before having to reload, and once you've got your enemies on the ground you can insta-finish them with your Throwing Knife.

To be clear, these attachments do all have their issues. According to TrueGameData , your ADS speed and sprint speed are slightly diminished. However, when tactical sprinting this won't matter nearly as much, and with the Double Time perk on your class, you'll be able to do that for much longer, chasing down foes when they're on the retreat. The main benefits outweigh this massively though, with your hip fire area and bullet velocity massively improved meaning you'll be able to zoom around the map, swiftly transition to shooting the enemy down, and do it all without any need to waste time aiming. Stun grenades help even more with this, as opponents hunkered down trying to weather your onslaught won't be able to do anything about your approach with their disoriented view.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

The best Warzone MP5 loadout (CW)

Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd Drum

Secondary:

Perks:

Double Time

Ghost

Amped

Throwables:

Throwing Knife

Stun Grenades

If the Cold War MP5 is more your cup of tea, I don't blame you: It's got a few bonuses over its Modern Warfare counterpart, although a few areas where it doesn't stack up quite as nicely. For example, your overall movement speed and sprint-to-fire time is better with the Cold War version, whereas your bullet velocity and hip fire spread perform far less well.

The goal of this build is somewhat similar: maximise movement speed without ruining everything else. Coupled with a nice ranged assault rifle, the Cold War MP5 does a brilliant job of this. The Agency Suppressor does the job it's supposed to: It silences your gunshots and boosts range values, which is extremely important given how short the maximum damage range is for this weapon.

Your movement speed is also increased thanks to the Tiger Team Spotlight and Bruiser Grip, and coupled with the Raider Stock, you'll go from sprinting to firing pretty darn quickly. It's got a slight benefit when it comes to magazine capacity, too: your 50 Round Drum Mag can be a lifesaver if you're darting in and out trying to shoot down foes without taking a reload break.

For both of these classes you'll want to use Overkill to get that ranged AR secondary, but with a bit of money and kills, you can grab yourself a Ghost loadout and complete your repertoire of MP5 murder mayhem.