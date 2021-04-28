Need the best PPSh-41 Warzone loadout? This SMG released alongside Season 3, and you'll need to reach tier 15 in the battle pass to wield it in the fresh POIs of Verdansk '84. It offers superior range and damage to the base MAC-10, and you can customise it to suit your playstyle.

The PPSh-41 hasn't exactly blown us away with its stats just yet, but there's still time for the Season 3 meta to develop as we spend more time with the weapon. Some of these attachments take a while to unlock, so once you've acquired the firearm, I recommend activating a double weapon XP token and hopping into Plunder to level it quickly. Anyway, here are the best PPSh-41 loadouts for Warzone, and the items that are worth grinding for.

Max damage PPSh-41 setup

The best PPSh-41 Warzone loadout for maximum damage

Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 15.7" Task Force

Stock: Raider Stock

Ammunition: 55 Rnd Drum

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Primary

FARA 83

Perks

Double Time

Overkill

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

If you're rushing down an enemy squad with an SMG you need a weapon that's easy to handle, deals respectable damage, and doesn't punish you for running and gunning. Ideally you'll also want to take opponents by surprise, and that's why the GRU Suppressor is the perfect muzzle for the job. Its sound suppression, vertical recoil control, and increased damage make this the go-to for most PPSh-41 setups.

This attachment will slow your aim-down-sights speed, but this is balanced by the Serpent Wrap, so you won't feel it. The Raider Stock also keeps you light on your feet, buffing your sprint-to-fire time and your movement speed while aiming. For even more damage, slap on the 15.7" Task Force barrel. Not only does this boost your strafe speed, it also increases your damage range even further.

The FARA 83 specialises in close combat, and it works really well in this build—here are some bespoke FARA 83 Warzone loadouts if you're into it. Remember, you'll need to equip the Overkill perk to carry two primary weapons for this. Double Time is worth choosing for improving your movement speeds while sprinting or crouching, whereas Amped is essential for switching between weapons quickly.

Accurate PPSh-41 setup

The best PPSh-41 Warzone loadout for accuracy and balance

Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 14.9" Reinforced Heavy

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: 55 Rnd Drum

Rear Grip: Speed Grip

Primary

CR-56 AMAX

Perks

E.O.D.

Overkill

Tune Up

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

This setup prioritises accuracy over mobility, but I think it's worth trying if you don't enjoy the sweaty rush of being right on top of the person you're fighting. You can't back off too far as the PPSh-41 is still a submachine gun. However, you'll be rewarded for taking sensible shots, opposed to holding down LMB and hoping for the best.

As a general rule, I'd always keep the GRU Suppressor and 55 Rnd Drum attached to this SMG. The 14.9" Reinforced Heavy will see you through firefights at slightly longer ranges, but you'll need the Spetsnaz Grip to improve the gun's recoil control. The Speed Grip's main job is to counter your barrel's downsides, and these attachments all work together to keep the build feeling sturdy and balanced.

I'd pair an assault rifle that can handle long-range firefights, like the CR-56 AMAX, with this setup to make sure you have all angles covered. Again, you have to select the Overkill perk to run this build. As for your other perks, you can't go wrong with E.O.D. and either Amped (if you're running solo), or Tune Up if you're playing with your friends. If you're struggling to pinpoint a nearby enemy, whip out your Heartbeat Sensor to hunt them down.